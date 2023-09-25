Here’s the Lineup for Summer Camp 2023: Rebecca Black, Brooke Candy, Jessie Ware + More

Summer Camp festival has revealed its full lineup for 2023, with acts like Rebecca Black, Brooke Candy and Belinda Carlisle joining previously announced headliners Jessie Ware and Trixie Mattel. The festival will return to Sydney and Melbourne in December; it’ll kick off on Saturday, 2nd December at St Kilda Marina, before heading to Wentworth Park in Ultimo a day later.

The lineups vary slightly between the cities, with Carlisle being a Sydney exclusive, and ’90s dance singer Ultra Nate only appearing in Melbourne. Other major acts playing both cities include Berlin club DJ Meg10, British singer Tom Aspaul, producer and DJ Kito, and New York’s The Illustrious Blacks.

Jessie Ware: ‘Pearls’

A heap of locals will be joining the Summer Camp, including drag stars Etcetera Etcetera and Art Simone, DJs Sovblkpssy, Diva Cups, Stereogamous, and stacks more.

Jessie Ware will appear exclusively at the festival. It’s the singer’s first appearance in Australia since the release of her two critically acclaimed disco records, 2020’s What’s Your Pleasure? and 2023’s That! Feels Good! Mattel, a former winner of Drag Race All Stars, will be performing her Solid Pink Disco show at Summer Camp.

Melbourne

Jessie Ware

Trixie Mattel

Brooke Candy

Kito

Meg10

Rebecca Black

The Illustrious Blacks

Tom Aspaul

Ultra Nate

Alex Morris

Ballroom Australia

Bathesba

Crescendoll

Daws

Dilonce

Disco Daddies

DJ Gay Dad

Ecterera Ecterera X Art Simone

Fragile Future

House Of Buffet

Jesse Boyd

Kat Zowthabag

Kween Kong

Mz Risk

Nick Spurway

Saint Eve

Sal

Simple

Sovblkpssy

Stone Motherless Cold

Sullivan

The Huxleys

Tilly Capulet

Tyoow

Vb

Unicorns

Yo Mafia



Sydney

Jessie Ware

Trixie Mattel

Belinda Carlisle

Brooke Candy

Kito

Meg10

Rebecca Black

The Illustrious Blacks

Tom Aspaul (Live)

Abby & Tyrone

Akala Newman

Atomic Blond & Dutch Kiss

Ballroom Australia

Baschoe

Charlie Villas

Chic Coach

Cleo Rapture

Club Chrome

Dads Mayo

Dan Azzo

Diva Cups

Dyan Tai

Feta James

Fried Pork Chop

Half Queen

Jackie Daniels

Jane

Jason De Cox

Jimi The Kween

Karlee Misi

King C*Ntessa

Lady Fur

Matt Vaughan

Never Enough DJs (Dunny Minogue X Estèe Louder)

Rosie Rivette

Saint Eve

Sexy Galexy

Sour

Sovblkpssy

Stelly G

Stereogamous

Texas Gold

The Sloppy Sheilas From Down Under

Tyoow

Unicorns

Saturday, 2nd December – St Kilda Marina, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 3rd December – Wentworth Park, Eora/Sydney NSW

Tickets are on sale now

