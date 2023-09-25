Here’s the Lineup for Summer Camp 2023: Rebecca Black, Brooke Candy, Jessie Ware + More

Summer Camp festival has revealed its full lineup for 2023, with acts like Rebecca Black, Brooke Candy and Belinda Carlisle joining previously announced headliners Jessie Ware and Trixie Mattel. The festival will return to Sydney and Melbourne in December; it’ll kick off on Saturday, 2nd December at St Kilda Marina, before heading to Wentworth Park in Ultimo a day later.
The lineups vary slightly between the cities, with Carlisle being a Sydney exclusive, and ’90s dance singer Ultra Nate only appearing in Melbourne. Other major acts playing both cities include Berlin club DJ Meg10, British singer Tom Aspaul, producer and DJ Kito, and New York’s The Illustrious Blacks.
Jessie Ware: ‘Pearls’
A heap of locals will be joining the Summer Camp, including drag stars Etcetera Etcetera and Art Simone, DJs Sovblkpssy, Diva Cups, Stereogamous, and stacks more.
Jessie Ware will appear exclusively at the festival. It’s the singer’s first appearance in Australia since the release of her two critically acclaimed disco records, 2020’s What’s Your Pleasure? and 2023’s That! Feels Good! Mattel, a former winner of Drag Race All Stars, will be performing her Solid Pink Disco show at Summer Camp.
Summer Camp 2023 Lineup
Melbourne
- Jessie Ware
- Trixie Mattel
- Brooke Candy
- Kito
- Meg10
- Rebecca Black
- The Illustrious Blacks
- Tom Aspaul
- Ultra Nate
- Alex Morris
- Ballroom Australia
- Bathesba
- Crescendoll
- Daws
- Dilonce
- Disco Daddies
- DJ Gay Dad
- Ecterera Ecterera X Art Simone
- Fragile Future
- House Of Buffet
- Jesse Boyd
- Kat Zowthabag
- Kween Kong
- Mz Risk
- Nick Spurway
- Saint Eve
- Sal
- Simple
- Sovblkpssy
- Stone Motherless Cold
- Sullivan
- The Huxleys
- Tilly Capulet
- Tyoow
- Vb
- Unicorns
- Yo Mafia
Sydney
- Jessie Ware
- Trixie Mattel
- Belinda Carlisle
- Brooke Candy
- Kito
- Meg10
- Rebecca Black
- The Illustrious Blacks
- Tom Aspaul (Live)
- Abby & Tyrone
- Akala Newman
- Atomic Blond & Dutch Kiss
- Ballroom Australia
- Baschoe
- Charlie Villas
- Chic Coach
- Cleo Rapture
- Club Chrome
- Dads Mayo
- Dan Azzo
- Diva Cups
- Dyan Tai
- Feta James
- Fried Pork Chop
- Half Queen
- Jackie Daniels
- Jane
- Jason De Cox
- Jimi The Kween
- Karlee Misi
- King C*Ntessa
- Lady Fur
- Matt Vaughan
- Never Enough DJs (Dunny Minogue X Estèe Louder)
- Rosie Rivette
- Saint Eve
- Sexy Galexy
- Sour
- Sovblkpssy
- Stelly G
- Stereogamous
- Texas Gold
- The Sloppy Sheilas From Down Under
- Tyoow
- Unicorns
Dates & Venues
- Saturday, 2nd December – St Kilda Marina, Naarm/Melbourne VIC
- Sunday, 3rd December – Wentworth Park, Eora/Sydney NSW
Tickets are on sale now
Further Reading
Jessie Ware Announced as First Artist for Summer Camp 2023
Jessie Ware Shares ‘Free Yourself’ As First Taste Of New Album
Listen To Rebecca Black’s New Project, ‘Rebecca Black Was Here’