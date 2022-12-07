A trio of Western Australian musicians are making a late submission to the song of the year stakes. Jewel Owusu, Adrian Dzvuke and CHISEKO combine on the elegant Afropop and hip hop-influenced number, ‘All On You’, which we’re premiering on Music Feeds.

‘All On You’ builds on the individual success of its creators, who’ve all risen in standing over the course of 2022. Owusu, who recently departed Boorloo/Perth for Naarm/Melbourne, released the singles ‘ur not my friend’, ‘American Honey’ and ‘afloat’ this year; Dzvuke performed at Splendour in the Grass and BIGSOUND; and the versatile CHISEKO collaborated with Jarrod Jeremiah, NAMESAKE, Jye Jamilla and Your Girl Pho.

Jewel Owusu, Adrian Dzvuke & CHISEKO – ‘All On You’

NAMESAKE and Dylan Guy produced ‘All On You’, which came together remotely following Owusu’s east coast relocation. The seed was planted before her departure.

“This collaboration all started from a group chat that was made after a night out running into CHISEKO and Adrian,” Owusu said in a statement. “From there we knew we wanted to do a song together as soon as we could.”

‘All On You’ is a readymade summer soundtrack. The lyrics focus on letting go of inhibitions and not taking oneself too seriously.

“It’s about being fresh off a break up or fresh in a big life change and taking risks and having fun,” said Owusu. “We wanted to make something that felt true to us whilst maintaining that ethereal, playful pop sound that I feel comes naturally for me when making my own music.”

