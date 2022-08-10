PREMIERE: MOZË Manifests Her Musical Dreams With ‘Saving’

Rising Naarm/Melbourne neo-soul artist MOZË has unveiled her first new song of the year, ‘Saving’, a slow-burning piece of alt-pop that mediates the moments of calm and chaos that punctuate the pursuit of one’s dreams.

‘Saving’ is officially released this Thursday, 11th August. We’re premiering it on Music Feeds.

MOZË – ‘Saving’

MOZË is the musical moniker of Zoe Marshall, who launched her music career last year. MOZË has already gained respect within the local music scene, showcasing her artistic strengths through support slots for the likes of Woodes, YerGurl, and more.

‘Saving’ is MOZË’s third single to date, following 2021’s ‘Afraid’ and ‘Ruse’. Triple j’s Declan Byrne was an early fan of MOZË, commending ‘Afraid’ for generating a feeling akin to “when you see a big pop star go on a talk show and do one of their songs stripped back with just a piano and their dynamite voice.”

On ‘Saving’, like MOZË’s previous singles, the artist’s powerful voice is contrasted against a luscious bed of instrumentation. The pursuit of long-held dreams informed the writing of ‘Saving’, which seeks to capture the emotion and anticipation of saving everything for when your dreams become a tangible concept.

“I wanted to allude to my ability to dream and wonder, a core part of my soul,” MOZË said of the track. “The danger of this is its power to take you away from the present moment, to build expectations that are not balanced with certainty. When I perform ‘Saving’, my dream manifests itself at the moment and becomes real.”

‘Saving’ by MOZË is officially released on Thursday, 11th August. That evening, MOZË will launch the single at Colour Club in Melbourne.

