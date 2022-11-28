PREMIERE: Stream Meadowhip’s Debut EP ‘Ruckus’

Cara Walkam began her solo project meadowhip after experiencing a major hemorrhagic stroke in 2019. At the other end of the illness, Walkam felt a newfound commitment to pursuing creative endeavours. “After several months of intense recovery, I started finding clarity,” she said in a statement. “I realised that I couldn’t ever be truly happy unless I committed fully to living creatively as a songwriter, performer, recording artist and poet.”

As meadowhip, Walkam makes heady alternative R&B that shares common ground with Kehlani and homegrown acts like Liyah Knight and Felivand. Today, we’re premiering meadowhip’s debut EP, Ruckus, a six-track release built around blissed-out guitars and lush textures, which provide a backdrop for the singer’s soulful, emotive vocals.

Listen to meadowhip’s ‘Ruckus’ EP Below

“Ruckus is a snapshot of some of the phases of my process of evaluating my life,” Walkam said. “I’m documenting my regrets, my hopes, the things I’m grateful for, the people I love, and the questions I was asking myself at the time.”

The EP includes several heart-on-the-sleeve meditations on transformation, leaning in and moving forward. “When I wrote these songs, I was writing music and poetry pretty much everyday, and pushing myself to work with different themes and genres, really trying to challenge myself to come up with distinct and self-contained pieces,” Walkam said.

“But amidst everything I had written in that period, I had a feeling that these six songs belonged together. I actually think that they each carry so much more meaning when they’re part of the whole.”

