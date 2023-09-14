PREMIERE: Listen to the Debut EP from Jazz-Funk and Techno Producer Charlie Hill

Meanjin-based drummer and producer Charlie Hill will release his debut solo EP, Yore, on Friday, 15th September. The record is coming out on Sampology’s Middle Name Records. Hill and Sampology previously collaborated on the Galaxy EP, which came out in May 2023. Listen to Yore below ahead of its official release tomorrow.

The arrival of Yore is significant for a number of reasons. It’s the first release on Middle Name Records that doesn’t feature Sampology. It’s also the culmination of years of experimentation and studio tinkering for Hill, a jazz-trained drummer whose sonic palette spans jazz-funk, neo-soul, downbeat, house, techno and broken beat.

Charlie Hill: Yore

Speaking to Music Feeds, Hill sounded confident about his debut solo effort. “I’m feeling overly excited to release my first solo work, Yore,” he said. “The music comes from a place of self-exploration as well as a deep appreciation for my surroundings from the time.”

He continued, “It’s a reflection of the beautiful people, places and spaces I’ve had the pleasure of being surrounded by while I explored an identity in something so new. I’m feeling excited for it to be out in the world not only because I’m proud of the music but also because it marks a new chapter and has paved a way for more work to come.”

Stream Yore above ahead of its release on 12″ vinyl and digital services on Friday, 15th September via Middle Name Records.

Further Reading

Ella Thompson Goes Giallo on 70s Slow-Burner ‘To Light The Lantern’

Tex Crick Tinkers with Japanese Hawaiian Music on ‘Barefoot Blues’

EXEK Abandon Reason on New Single ‘It’s Just a Flesh Wound, Darling’