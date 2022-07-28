“If you could be somebody else, would you turn back time?” asks Phil Jamieson on the opening song and title track from his debut solo album, Somebody Else. Jamieson has been releasing music for 25 years, but it’s taken until now for the Grinspoon front person to release a solo record. And on Somebody Else, Jamieson is making up for lost time.

Jamieson throws off the impositions of fan, label and bandmate expectations and follows his nose on the eight-track Somebody Else. Featuring contributions from You Am I’s Davey Lane, Oscar Dawson (Dukes Of Windsor, Holy Holy) and Paul Kelly collaborator Cameron Bruce, Somebody Else is a rock record with an ear for pop melody and a level of confidence befitting one of Australia’s most experienced live performers.

Phil Jamieson breaks down ‘Somebody Else’

Jamieson has released seven albums with Grinspoon, the band he co-founded with Pat Davern (guitar), Joe Hansen (bass), and Kristian Hopes (drums) in Lismore in the mid-1990s. He’s performed intermittent solo shows over the years and appeared in various tribute shows with Chris Cheney, Kram, Tex Perkins, Tim Rogers, and Josh Pyke.

Jamieson is launching Somebody Else on a national tour throughout July and August. He’ll be joined by Lane on guitar, Sam Raines on drums and Rob Muiños on bass.

Phil Jamieson: ‘Somebody Else’ Tour

Fri 29 Jul | Solbar, Sunshine Coast Qld | 18+

Sat 30 July | The Zoo, Brisbane Qld | 18+

Thur 4 Aug | John Curtin Hotel, Melbourne Vic | 18+

Fri 5 Aug | Uc Hub, Canberra Act | 18+

Sat 6 Aug | Oxford Art Factory, Sydney Nsw | 18+

Sun 7 Aug | Shady Palms, Central Coast Nsw | 18+

Fri 12 Aug | Lions Art Factory, Adelaide Sa | 18+

Sat 20 Aug | Ss&A, Albury Nsw

Fri 4 Nov | The Big Bonanza, Coffs Harbour, Nsw

Tickets on sale now.

