Grinspoon Announce ‘Easy Detention’ 2023 Australian Tour

Grinspoon have announced an Australian tour for October and November that will see them celebrate their second and third albums: 1999’s Easy and 2002’s New Detention. The Easy Detention tour will begin Sunday, 29th October with a show at Miami Marketta on the Gold Coast. In November, the band will play shows in Hobart, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Newcastle, wrapping up at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Friday, 24th November.

Grinspoon will be joined on the road by Melbourne punks Private Function and Byron Bay rockers Cupid & The Stupids. Tickets are on sale from 9am local time this Friday, 2nd June, or you can join the band’s newsletter to access a pre-sale a day earlier. There’s also a VIP meet and greet option for each show where you can join the band at soundcheck to play a song with them. Find all ticketing details here.

Grinspoon – ‘Chemical Heart’

“We’re delighted to be hitting the road again later this year, I’m so enjoying putting together the set list for these shows,” frontman Phil Jamieson said. “We’ll be throwing in some songs we’ve never played live, believe it or not.”

In addition to their tour, Grinspoon will also be releasing both Easy and New Detention on vinyl for the first time. Those will arrive Friday, 8th September. Pre-orders are available here, with both records also available at the merch desks on the upcoming tour.

“I’m very affectionate towards Easy, I love that record, I think it’s my fave Grinners album,” Jamieson added. “It’s flawed, but I think I like its flaws. I can hear the tumultuous times that we were experiencing during the writing and recording of it too. And New Detention, well, it kind of changed everything for us.”

Grinspoon Easy Detention 2023 Australian Tour

with Private Function and Cupid & The Stupids

Sunday, 29th October – Miami Marketta Laneway, Yugambeh/Gold Coast

Friday, 3rd November – City Hall, nipaluna/Hobart

Monday, 6th November – Forum, Naarm/Melbourne

Friday, 10th November – Fortitude Music Hall, Meanjin/Brisbane

Saturday, 11th November – Hindley Street Music Hall, Kaurna/Adelaide

Friday, 17th November – Enmore Theatre, Gadigal/Sydney

Saturday, 18th November – Nex, Mulubinba/Newcastle

Friday, 24th November – Astor Theatre, Boorloo/Perth

Tickets on sale Friday, 2nd June

