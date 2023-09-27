Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson Announces 2024 National Tour

Phil Jamieson will head out on an extensive national tour over the first two months of 2024. The Grinspoon frontperson will play a solo acoustic set at venues up and down the east coast, and Tasmania, with the setlist comprising reworked back catalogue tracks and new material.

The ‘Nobody Else’ tour will kick off on Thursday, 11th January at Kings Beach Tavern in Caloundra, with dates throughout New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania to follow. The tour will wrap up at the Longley Hotel in Tassie on Sunday, 11th February.

Phil Jamieson: ‘Somebody Else’

“After the exploration that Grinspoon have done on Easy and New Detention, I may play some deep cuts [off of] those records,” Jamieson said in a statement. “I’m also looking forward to road-testing some new material that I have been working on for my sophomore solo joint.”

Grinspoon will be on tour throughout October and November, celebrating 1999’s Easy and 2002’s New Detention, both of which were recently pressed to vinyl for the first time. That tour gets underway on the Gold Coast on Sunday, 29th October.

Jamieson’s debut solo album Somebody Else arrived in 2022, and the songwriter has been on the road frequently throughout the last year. “There are venues here I have never played, there are venues here that I love,” Jamieson said of the ‘Nobody Else’ tour. “It’ll be summer in Australia and I am playing brand new music as well as stuff from 25 years ago. I love being solo. It’s a challenging space but also super rewarding.”

Phil Jamieson 2024 Australian Tour

Thursday, 11th January – Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra QLD

Friday, 12th January – Bribie Island Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Saturday, 13th January – Felons Barrel Hall, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 14th January – Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba QLD

Thursday, 18th January – Black Duck Brewery, Port Macquarie NSW

Friday, 19th January – New Brighton Hotel, Manly NSW

Saturday, 20th January – Huxley’s, Caringbah NSW

Sunday, 21st January – Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach NSW

Thursday, 25th January – King Street Bandroom, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, 27th January – La La La’s, Wollongong NSW

Sunday, 28th January – Milton Theatre, Milton NSW

Wednesday, 31st January – Tanswell’s Hotel, Beechworth VIC

Thursday, 1st February – The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine VIC

Friday, 2nd February – The Espy, St Kilda VIC

Saturday, 3rd February – Barwon Club, Geelong VIC

Sunday, 4th February – Haba, Rye VIC

Thursday, 8th February – Pelly Bar, Frankston VIC

Friday, 9th February – Sound System Studios, Sunbury VIC

Sunday, 11th February – Longley Hotel, Longley TAS

Tickets go on sale Friday, 29th September via Phil Jamieson’s website.

