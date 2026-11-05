Foo Fighters Kick Off Australian Tour In Brisbane: Setlist Spoilers, Surprises & Highlights

Foo Fighters have officially launched their massive Australian stadium tour, delivering a hit-packed opening night at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Thursday, 5th November, complete with deep cuts, surprise covers, an acoustic interlude and a heartfelt tribute to late drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

With the rock legends now making their way around the country in support of their latest album, Your Favorite Toy, fans heading along to the remaining shows might be wondering exactly what Dave Grohl and co. have in store. And thanks to the Brissie tour opener, we’ve now got a pretty solid idea!

WARNING: Setlist spoilers ahead!

The Foos wasted absolutely no time getting down to business, kicking off their mammoth 26-song set with a triple whammy of All My Life, The Pretender and Times Like These.

And according to Music Feeds reviewer Chloe Logan, who was on the ground at Suncorp Stadium to catch the mayhem, the band made it abundantly clear that they’ve still got the goods when it comes to commanding a stadium.

“If there was any doubt that the Foo Fighters still know how to put on a stadium show, Thursday night’s performance at Suncorp Stadium put it to rest,” she reports.

“A packed stadium, a humid Brisbane evening and a setlist loaded with songs that have soundtracked the lives of rock fans for the better part of three decades. It was always going to be a big night, and the band delivered.”

The evening began with local supports Mini Skirt and Full Flower Moon Band, before the headliners took to the stage.

And the show apparently got off to a slightly wobbly start, with Grohl reportedly taking a tumble while running up the stage runway. Thankfully, the frontman wasn’t about to let a little gravity get between him and a night of rock and/or roll.

From there, the band tore through a formidable opening stretch featuring Rope, Stacked Actors, My Hero, Learn To Fly, These Days, Walk and This Is A Call.

The heavy-hitting No Son Of Mine also came with an unexpected bonus, as the band launched into a snippet of Motörhead’s Ace Of Spades.

But the evening wasn’t all distorted guitars and stadium-sized singalongs.

One of the standout moments came when the Foos moved to a secondary stage for a stripped-back acoustic segment, treating fans to performances of Wheels, Marigold, Window, Big Me and Under You.

“The inclusion of Marigold, originally recorded by Grohl’s earlier project Late!, was a particularly nice touch for longer-term fans,” Chloe notes.

“It was a chance to hear something a little different from the usual stadium staples and offered a nice change of pace from the heavier main-stage set.”

Returning to the main stage, the band dialled the intensity back up with the title track from Your Favorite Toy and Run, before launching into an entertaining round of band introductions.

The segment featured snippets of Invincible, Seven, One Headlight, Manimal and Tap Dancing In A Minefield, with Grohl even jumping behind the drum kit while current drummer Ilan Rubin took over guitar duties.

Naturally, the hits kept coming, with Monkey Wrench and Breakout following shortly afterwards.

But one of the night’s most emotional moments arrived during Aurora, which the band dedicated to their late drummer and beloved bandmate, Taylor Hawkins.

“One of the more poignant moments of the evening came with Aurora, dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins,” Chloe recalls.

“It was a fitting tribute and a reminder of the friendship and history that sit behind the band’s music.”

After a massive singalong to Best Of You, the Foos returned for a three-song encore that included one particularly unexpected addition.

The band performed Gerry Rafferty’s Baker Street (suss some footage above), marking the song’s tour debut, before delivering Hey, Johnny Park! and closing the evening with their enduring anthem, Everlong.

According to setlist.fm, the band had also planned to perform Exhausted before Everlong, but the track was ultimately dropped from the setty.

And while Brisbane’s notoriously sticky November weather provided an additional challenge, Chloe reports that hydration stations and misting fans helped keep punters comfortable throughout the marathon show.

Her final verdict?

“There was no need for gimmicks or anything particularly complicated. Just a great catalogue of songs, a band that knows how to play them and a Brisbane crowd that was more than happy to sing along.”

“After more than 30 years, the Foo Fighters still know how to put on one hell of a show.”

With the band now heading to Townsville before continuing through Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne and Adelaide, and further dates in New Zealand and Perth scheduled for January, fans across Australasia have plenty to look forward to.

Of course, setlists can change from night to night, so there’s no guarantee that every song from Brisbane will make an appearance at the remaining shows.

But if this opening performance is anything to go by, expect a generous helping of classics, some surprises and a big fkn dose of rock ‘n’ roll.

Peep the full Brissie setlist down below!

Foo Fighters – Brisbane Setlist, 5th November 2026

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

All My Life The Pretender Times Like These Rope Stacked Actors My Hero Learn To Fly These Days Walk This Is A Call No Son Of Mine (with Motörhead’s Ace Of Spades interlude)

B-Stage – Acoustic Set

Wheels Marigold (Late! cover) Window Big Me Under You

Main Stage

Your Favorite Toy Run Invincible / Seven / One Headlight / Manimal / Tap Dancing In A Minefield (band introductions and musical snippets) Monkey Wrench Breakout Aurora (dedicated to Taylor Hawkins) Best Of You

Encore

Baker Street (Gerry Rafferty cover – tour debut) Hey, Johnny Park! Everlong

Note: Exhausted reportedly appeared on the written setlist but was not performed

Saturday 7 November 2026 – Queensland Country Bank Stadium | Townsville, QLD – Licensed All Ages – tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) axs.com/au With special guests Full Flower Moon Band (Brisbane) + Downgirl (Sydney)

– – Licensed All Ages – tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) axs.com/au With special guests Full Flower Moon Band (Brisbane) + Downgirl (Sydney) Tuesday 10 November 2026 – Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW ​ – Licensed All Ages – tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) axs.com.au With special guests The Belair Lip Bombs (Frankston) + TEENS (Hobart)

– – Licensed All Ages – tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) axs.com.au With special guests The Belair Lip Bombs (Frankston) + TEENS (Hobart) Thursday 12 November 2026 – McDonalds Jones Stadium | Newcastle, NSW – Licensed All Ages – tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) axs.com/au with special guests The Buoys (Sydney) + C.O.F.F.I.N (Sydney)

– – Licensed All Ages – tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) axs.com/au with special guests The Buoys (Sydney) + C.O.F.F.I.N (Sydney) Saturday 14 November 2026 – ​Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC – ​ Licensed All Ages – tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (11am local time) ​axs.com/au with special guests The Belair Lip Bombs (Frankston) + FRENZEE (Melbourne)

– Licensed All Ages – tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (11am local time) ​axs.com/au with special guests The Belair Lip Bombs (Frankston) + FRENZEE (Melbourne) Tuesday 17 November 2026 – ​Coopers Stadium | Adelaide, SA – Licensed All Ages ​- tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) – ​axs.com/au ​With special guests Kurralta Park (Adelaide) + Spooky Eyes (Launceston)

– Licensed All Ages ​- tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) – ​axs.com/au ​With special guests Kurralta Park (Adelaide) + Spooky Eyes (Launceston) Monday 25 January 2027 – ​HBF Park | Perth, WA – Licensed All Ages ​- tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) – axs.com/au ​With special guests Southern River Band (Perth) + Last Quokka (Perth)

Further Reading

Foo Fighters Announce 2026 Aussie Stadium Tour – With A Big Regional Flavour

Foo Fighters Announce One-Off Intimate 2026 Melbourne Show

Foo Fighters 2023 Australian Tour Setlists