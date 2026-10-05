Foo Fighters Announce One-Off Intimate 2026 Melbourne Show

Foo Fighters are downsizing in a very big way for one night only, announcing an intimate 1,250-capacity Melbourne show as part of their upcoming Australian stadium tour.

The rock titans will trade stadiums for the considerably cosier confines of Crown LIVE on Monday, 16th November, giving fans the rare opportunity to catch Dave Grohl and co. seriously up close…

Billed as Foo Fighters’ only intimate show of their forthcoming Aussie run, the gig will take place at Crown Melbourne’s new live entertainment venue, which holds just 1,250 punters.

Getting your hands on a ticket, however, will work a little differently to your standard on-sale.

Fans can register their interest to attend the show now, with registrations closing on Monday, 12th October at 11:59pm AEDT.

The ticket allocation process will then kick off on Thursday, 15th October at 9am AEDT and close the following day at 11:59pm, with successful and unsuccessful applicants to be notified on Wednesday, 21st October.

And those lucky enough to score the chance to buy will need some serious cash handy.

General admission standing and Gold seated tickets are priced at $499 plus a $10.25 processing fee, while Silver seated tickets will set you back $299 plus processing and Bronze seats cost $199 plus processing.

The intimate gig lands in the middle of Foo Fighters’ broader Take Cover Australian tour, which kicks off at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Thursday, 5th November.

From there, the band will hit Townsville, Sydney and Newcastle before taking over Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium and Adelaide’s Coopers Stadium.

Foo Fighters will then return to this part of the world in early 2027 for shows in Christchurch and Auckland, followed by a final Australian date at Perth’s HBF Park on 25th February.

A rotating cast of homegrown supports will join the wider tour, including Full Flower Moon Band, The Belair Lip Bombs, Southern River Band, Spooky Eyes, C.O.F.F.I.N and The Buoys.

But for Melbourne fans who fancy seeing one of the biggest rock bands on the planet in a room smaller than many of the venues they probably played decades ago, Crown LIVE will be the place to be.

Suss the deets below.

Foo Fighters – Intimate Melbourne Show 2026

Monday, 16th November – Crown LIVE, Melbourne VIC

Capacity: 1,250

Ticket prices:

General Admission (Standing) – $499 + $10.25 processing fee

Gold (Seated) – $499 + $10.25 processing fee

Silver (Seated) – $299 + $10.25 processing fee

Bronze (Seated) – $199 + $10.25 processing fee

Registrations close Monday, 12th October at 11:59pm AEDT

Visit the Crown LIVE website to register and find more info

Thursday 5 November 2026 – Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD – Licensed All Ages – tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) axs.com/au With special guests Full Flower Moon Band (Brisbane) + Mini Skirt (Byron Bay)

– – Licensed All Ages – tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) axs.com/au With special guests Full Flower Moon Band (Brisbane) + Mini Skirt (Byron Bay) Saturday 7 November 2026 – Queensland Country Bank Stadium | Townsville, QLD – Licensed All Ages – tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) axs.com/au With special guests Full Flower Moon Band (Brisbane) + Downgirl (Sydney)

– – Licensed All Ages – tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) axs.com/au With special guests Full Flower Moon Band (Brisbane) + Downgirl (Sydney) Tuesday 10 November 2026 – Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW ​ – Licensed All Ages – tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) axs.com.au With special guests The Belair Lip Bombs (Frankston) + TEENS (Hobart)

– – Licensed All Ages – tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) axs.com.au With special guests The Belair Lip Bombs (Frankston) + TEENS (Hobart) Thursday 12 November 2026 – McDonalds Jones Stadium | Newcastle, NSW – Licensed All Ages – tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) axs.com/au with special guests The Buoys (Sydney) + C.O.F.F.I.N (Sydney)

– – Licensed All Ages – tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) axs.com/au with special guests The Buoys (Sydney) + C.O.F.F.I.N (Sydney) Saturday 14 November 2026 – ​Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC – ​ Licensed All Ages – tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (11am local time) ​axs.com/au with special guests The Belair Lip Bombs (Frankston) + FRENZEE (Melbourne)

– Licensed All Ages – tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (11am local time) ​axs.com/au with special guests The Belair Lip Bombs (Frankston) + FRENZEE (Melbourne) Tuesday 17 November 2026 – ​Coopers Stadium | Adelaide, SA – Licensed All Ages ​- tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) – ​axs.com/au ​With special guests Kurralta Park (Adelaide) + Spooky Eyes (Launceston)

– Licensed All Ages ​- tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) – ​axs.com/au ​With special guests Kurralta Park (Adelaide) + Spooky Eyes (Launceston) Monday 25 January 2027 – ​HBF Park | Perth, WA – Licensed All Ages ​- tix on sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time) – axs.com/au ​With special guests Southern River Band (Perth) + Last Quokka (Perth)

Further Reading

Foo Fighters Announce 2026 Aussie Stadium Tour – With A Big Regional Flavour

Dave Grohl Basically Just Confirmed A Foo Fighters Australian Tour For 2026

Foo Fighters 2023 Australian Tour Setlists