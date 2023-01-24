Against the Current Announce 2023 Australian Tour

New York pop-punk outfit Against The Current have announced a run of shows around Australia in September and October this year.

The trio will kick things off at the Brightside in Brisbane on September 28th, before heading to Sydney, Melbourne, Belgrave, Adelaide, and finally ending up in Perth. See the full run of dates below.

Against The Current: ‘Blindfolded’

The band rose to fame a decade ago, gaining popularity after posting covers to YouTube. Their breakthrough came in 2017, when the collaborated with Riot Games for a League of Legends track called ‘Legends Never Die’. They’ve released two albums – 2016’s In Our Bones and 2018’s Past Lives – with their most recent release being the Fever EP back in 2021.

They did drop a number of singles throughout 2022, including ‘Wildfire’ (another League of Legends track), ‘Teenagers’, and ‘Blindfolded’, which was released in early December.

Against The Current Australian Tour 2023

An early bird pre-sale will happen from Wednesday, 25th January at 10am AEDT – register here. General tickets go on sale Friday, 27th January at 10am local time via Destroy All Lines.

Thursday, 28th September – The Brightside, Brisbane

Friday, 29th September – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Saturday, 30th September – Stay Gold, Melbourne

Sunday, 1st October – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Tuesday, 3rd October – Jive Bar, Adelaide

Wednesday, 4th October – Amplifier Bar, Perth

