Lazy Mountain Festival Announces Inaugural Lineup ft. Gang of Youths, Tash Sultana, Middle Kids and More

Wollongong/Dharrawal promoters Yours & Owls have shared the details of their new festival. The inaugural Lazy Mountain Music & Arts Festival will happen on Saturday, 8th April at the Berry Showgrounds. The hosting township of Berry is just north of Nowra and about a 45-minute drive south of Wollongong on the NSW South Coast.

Lazy Mountain’s inaugural lineup includes globetrotting workhorses Gang Of Youths, multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana, Sydney indie-pop trio Middle Kids, Melbourne emo-pop outfit Slowly Slowly, as well as Tyne-James Organ, Merci, Mercy and Wollongong singer-songwriter Aodhan.

Yours & Owls presents Lazy Mountain

The new festival is a one-day event with a single stage. It’s child friendly and food and beverages will be organised by the South Coast Food and Wine Festival, who promote local produce from Southern NSW.

Headliner Gang Of Youths have had a very busy 12 months with the release of their third LP angel in realtime and its subsequent world tour. Recently, their song ‘in the wake of your leave’ made Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Hottest 100 top ten list, which we wrote about here.