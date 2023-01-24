Lazy Mountain Festival Announces Inaugural Lineup ft. Gang of Youths, Tash Sultana, Middle Kids and More

Wollongong/Dharrawal promoters Yours & Owls have shared the details of their new festival. The inaugural Lazy Mountain Music & Arts Festival will happen on Saturday, 8th April at the Berry Showgrounds. The hosting township of Berry is just north of Nowra and about a 45-minute drive south of Wollongong on the NSW South Coast.
Lazy Mountain’s inaugural lineup includes globetrotting workhorses Gang Of Youths, multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana, Sydney indie-pop trio Middle Kids, Melbourne emo-pop outfit Slowly Slowly, as well as Tyne-James Organ, Merci, Mercy and Wollongong singer-songwriter Aodhan.
Yours & Owls presents Lazy Mountain
View this post on Instagram
The new festival is a one-day event with a single stage. It’s child friendly and food and beverages will be organised by the South Coast Food and Wine Festival, who promote local produce from Southern NSW.
Headliner Gang Of Youths have had a very busy 12 months with the release of their third LP angel in realtime and its subsequent world tour. Recently, their song ‘in the wake of your leave’ made Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Hottest 100 top ten list, which we wrote about here.
Lazy Mountain Music & Arts Festival
- Gang of Youths
- Tash Sultana
- Middle Kids
- Slowly Slowly
- Tyne-James Organ
- Merci, Mercy
- Aodhan
- + more
Date & Venue
- Saturday, 8th April – Berry Showgrounds, Dharrawal Country
Pre-Sale tickets on sale 8am Monday, 30th Jan. General tickets on sale 8am Tuesday, 31st Jan.
Further Reading
Thelma Plum, Spacey Jane and More Feature on Albo’s Hottest 100 List
Triple J Has Revealed Its Most Played Artists Of 2022
Gang of Youths, Tash Sultana Lead Lineup for Adelaide’s Vintage Vibes Festival