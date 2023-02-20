Basement Jaxx Announce 2023 Australian DJ Sets – Rescheduled From April 2022

Legendary British dance duo Basement Jaxx have announced rescheduled tour dates for 2023. The duo will land in the country in early April for DJ sets in Adelaide, Sydney, Perth, and Melbourne.

They’ve also announced they’ll be joined by house selector Roger Sanchez at the Melbourne show at the Timber Yard on Sunday, 8th April. All tickets that were purchased for Basement Jaxx’s planned 2022 visit will be valid for the new dates.

Basement Jaxx: ‘Where’s Your Head At’

It’s Basement Jaxx’s first tour of the country since they were here in 2019 for a string of shows with the Sydney Metropolitan Orchestra. Before that, they headlined the Electric Gardens festival around the country in 2017. Their 2022 Australian shows were put on ice due to border closures and COVID restrictions.

The duo – made up of Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe – released their last album nearly a decade ago: 2014’s Junto. Their catalogue includes the perennial dancefloor favourites ‘Where’s Your Head At’, ‘Red Alert’ and ‘Romeo’.

Sunday, 2nd April – Electric Island, Cottesloe Beach, Perth

Friday, 7th April – Wines & Good Times Festival, Flourish, Morphettville Racecourse, Adelaide

Saturday, 8th April – Greenwood Hotel, Sydney

Sunday, 9th April – The Timber Yard, Melbourne with Roger Sanchez

Tickets are available via the Basement Jaxx website.

