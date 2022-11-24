Boy & Bear Share Acoustic Reworking Of New Single ‘Just To Be Kind’

Two months on from the release of their latest single, ‘Just To Be Kind’, Boy & Bear have unveiled an acoustic reworking of the track. Originally released in late September, the standard version of the song was described as a heartfelt song “about loving someone but having to let them go for reasons out of your own hands”.

The acoustic rendition sees the poignant lyricism of the original reimagined in a new light, with lonesome guitar melodies highlighting the raw emotion that it encapsulates. As the group explain, it sees them entering indie-folk territory with more energy than the original allowed.

Boy & Bear – ‘Just To Be Kind’ (Acoustic)

“We’ve always loved doing stripped back versions of our own songs,” explains vocalist and guitarist Dave Hosking. “It allows us to reinterpret the song in a new light as well indulge a little in our folkier side. It’s generally arranged and recorded pretty quickly to keep it feeling raw and natural.”

‘Just To Be Kind’ is the second of two singles released by Boy & Bear in 2022, with ‘State Of Flight’ arriving in April. The group’s first release since 2020’s At Golden Retriever Studio live album, these singles were their first piece of new music since 2019’s Suck On Light, and were accompanied by a run of local and international tour dates.

