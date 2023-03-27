Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff Working on Songs for Pop Music Movie ‘Mother Mary’ Starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel

Charli XCX and producer Jack Antonoff are locked in for a new A24 project called Mother Mary, which is set to star Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel. The duo will produce original songs for the film, which follows a pop star (Hathaway) and her relationship with a fashion designer (Coel).

Mother Mary is being described as an “epic pop melodrama”, and is being directed by David Lowery, who most recently worked with A24 on The Green Knight and A Ghost Story. Mother Mary will begin filming in Germany later this year.

Charli XCX: ‘Good Ones’

As Pitchfork notes, a number of upcoming projects from the cult film studio – which just raked in nine Oscars for Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Whale – will feature famous artists. Phoebe Bridgers, Fred Durst, and Snail Mail’s Lindsay Jordan are appearing in Jane Schoenbrun’s new horror film I Saw The TV Glow, Brandy will feature in a new psychological thriller called The Front Room, while Kid Cudi recently appeared in X.

Charli XCX was in Australia only recently, playing a set at WorldPride’s opening concert and a handful of headlining gigs around the country supporting her album Crash. She revealed in an interview in January that she had inked a new recording contract for two albums, although she didn’t reveal which record label she had signed to. Crash was her final album with Atlantic Records.

Antonoff’s most recent project was as producer on Lana Del Rey’s new album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?.

