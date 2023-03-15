Lana Del Rey Shares New Single ‘The Grants’

Lana Del Rey has shared another taste of her forthcoming ninth studio album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, in the form of the new single ‘The Grants.’

The track was co-written by Del Rey and her former flame, American director Mike Hermosa, and features backing vocals from Melodye Perry, Pattie Howard and Shikena Jones from the 2013 music documentary, 20 Feet From Stardom.

Lana Del Rey – ‘The Grants’

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd was announced in December alongside its title track. ‘The Grants’ is the third single from the album, following ‘A&W’ released on Valentine’s Day. The album is set to arrive on Friday, 24th March via Interscope.

Did You Know… will follow up Del Rey’s two 2021 albums, Chemtrails over the Country Club and Blue Banisters. Production on the album was handled by Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Mike Hermosa, Zach Dawes and Benji, while featured artists include Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis and more.

You can listen to the new single ‘The Grants’ above.

