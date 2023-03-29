PREMIERE: Sydney’s Sea Animals In Seattle Drop RXKNephew Collab ‘Busy Doing Things’

Sydney/Eora-based collective Sea Animals In Seattle are readying their new slice of indie-electronica for release this Friday and we’ve got your exclusive sneak peek.

‘Busy Doing Things’, a collab with US rapper RXKNephew, is an idiosyncratic blend of techno and hip-hop stacked with unique samples and sounds.

Sea Animals In Seattle – ‘Busy Doing Things’ Ft. RXKNephew

“With ‘Busy Doing Things’ we wanted to combine elements of rap and techno to create a sense of momentum and intensity,” the group explains in a press statement.

“Keeping the listener guessing was also at the front of our mind, and we achieved this through playing with experimental sounds, samples, and melodies.”

Notably, Sea Animals In Seattle have a strong DIY ethic, handling the writing, recording, mixing, mastering, cover art and video production of their music all in-house.

“[Sea Animals In Seattle] began from the accumulation of lifelong friends sharing their creative expressions to form not just entertainment for others to enjoy, but to capture a moment in time,” the band adds.

“Due to there being a large range of artists who are a part of Sea Animals In Seattle, every song is created differently.”

They continue: “To help centralise all these processes, we took over an unused office level in a Dharug/West Sydney industrial area and filled it with a DIY recording studio which we’ve named ‘Sea World'”.

You can take their new RXKNephew collab for a spin above, ahead of its global release this Friday.

