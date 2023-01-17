Circa Waves Announce Australian Tour Dates for 2023

British crew Circa Waves have announced their first Australian tour dates in nearly eight years, with a run of shows scheduled for this May.

As NME notes, it’s actually their first headline tour of the country – they were previously here in 2014 and 2015 supporting the 1975 and The Wombats, respectively, and to play Splendour in the Grass.

Circa Waves – ‘Never Going Under’

The tour kicks off in Sydney on May 23rd, before the band heads to venues in Brisbane and Melbourne, before finishing up at The Rechabite in Perth. Check out the full list of dates and ticketing details below.

The tour comes hot off the heels of their fifth studio record, Never Going Under, which was released last week. It follows the release of the acclaimed 2020 album Sad Happy. The band dropped a stack of singles from the record over the last year including ‘Do You Wanna Talk’, ‘Carry You Home’ and ‘Living in the Grey’.

“Never Going Under speaks to that uniquely modern phenomenon of genuinely not knowing what type of world our kids are going to find themselves in in 30 years,” lead singer Kieran Shudall said of the album.

Circa Waves Going Down Under Tour 2023

A pre-sale is happening on Thursday, 19th January at 11am local time via Handsome Tours. General tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, 20th January 20th 11am local time via Handsome Tours.

Tuesday, 23rd May – Metro Theatre, Eora/Sydney

Wednesday, 24th May – Princess Theatre, Meanjin/Brisbane

Thursday, 25th May – Croxton Bandroom, Naarm/Melbourne

Saturday, 27th May – The Rechabite, Boorloo/Perth

