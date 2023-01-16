The 1975 Add Second Sydney Date to 2023 Tour

English outfit The 1975 have added another Sydney show to their upcoming Australian tour this April.

The new Sydney show will take place on Sunday, 16th April at the Qudos Bank Arena. Their first Sydney show, at the Aware Super Theatre on the 14th of April has already sold out. The band had previously added a second Melbourne show and upgraded the venue in Adelaide.

The 1975 – ‘I’m In Love With You’

The band are currently on tour in the UK supporting the release of their latest album Being Funny In A Foreign Language, which dropped in October. Last week, Taylor Swift jumped on stage to play a couple of songs before they came on – she strummed through ‘Anti-Hero’ from her new album Midnights, and also covered The 1975’s ‘The City’.

The upcoming Australian tour will be their first in the country since early 2020, when they headlined Laneway Festival alongside Charli XCX.

The 1975 Australian Tour 2023

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 9am Thursday, 19th January via Secret Sounds. General tickets go on sale 9am Friday, 20th January.

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth

Monday 10 April 2023 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre (Arena), Adelaide

Tuesday 11 April 2023 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Wednesday 12 April 2023 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Friday 14 April 2023 – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney SOLD OUT

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Riverstage, Brisbane SOLD OUT

Sunday 16 April 2023 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney JUST ADDED

