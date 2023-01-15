Counterparts And Thornhill To Support Architects On 2023 Australian Tour

Just weeks away from the commencement of their 2023 Australian tour, English metalcore outfit Architects have expanded matters, announcing the support acts for their upcoming dates. Set to kick off on 17th February, the four-date tour will see the East Sussex group performing headline dates in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

Joining them on the tour will be contemporaries Counterparts and Thornhill. Canada’s counterparts have been on the scene for more than 15 years now, with their seventh album, A Eulogy for Those Still Here, arriving just last year. The upcoming dates will be their first local shows since 2019.

Architects – ‘a new moral low ground’

Meanwhile, Melbourne’s Thornhill will open proceedings, having last embarked on a national tour in October. The group most recently released a full-length album by way of Heroine last June. Their second record, it gave the group their greatest success to date, reaching #3 on the ARIA charts.

Architects’ own tour will be their first trek to Australia since a one-off appearance in the country for the 2020 Unified Gathering, having completed a full-length of dates just months earlier. The band’s tenth album, the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, was released back in October and became their fourth consecutive record to reach the Australian top ten.

Architects Australian Tour 2023

With special guests Counterparts and Thornhill

Friday, 17th February – AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 18th February – Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 19th February – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, 21st February – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets on sale now.

