Thornhill Announce Departure of Guitarist Matt van Duppen, Cancel International Tour Dates

Melbourne metalcore outfit Thornhill have announced that guitarist Matt Van Duppen will be “stepping aside from performing and touring” so he can focus on managing the band full-time. In a statement shared to their social media last Friday (16th September), the band revealed that Van Duppen will be sitting out of Thornhill’s upcoming tour with The Butterfly Effect, but will play a final show at the Melbourne date of Good Things Festival on Friday, 2nd December.

Van Duppen joined Thornhill in 2017 following the departure of founding guitarist, Sam Anderson, taking on a managerial role at the same time. He has performed on both of the band’s studio albums – 2019’s The Dark Pool and this year’s Heroine. It’s unclear at this stage who, if anyonem will be replacing van Duppen on guitar.

See Thornhill’s Statement Below

In addition to Van Duppen’s departure, Thornhill have announced their withdrawal from a UK and Europe tour they were set to embark on next month alongside August Burns Red, Bury Tomorrow and Miss May I. In their statement, the band cited being “completely mentally burnt out after stepping back into touring” for the cancellation.

“We were forced to consider the longevity of the band and make the call to cancel our appearance on the tour so that we can recharge and be ready to go again in 2023.” The band (sans Van Duppen) will still perform all dates of their tour supporting The Butterfly Effect, which kicks off later this month, as well as their Good Things appearances.

The announcement comes after the band recently returned from a US tour in support of Heroine, which began with them accusing Qantas of losing all their gear.

