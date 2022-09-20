Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is returning for another year, music industry charity Support Act has confirmed. This year’s edition of the annual day of celebration, advocacy, and fundraising will take place on Friday, 18th November.

Supported by ARIA and celebrated across triple j, Double J and the ABC as part of Ausmusic Month, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day aims to pair local support of Australian artists with much-needed fundraising for Support Act. Last year, $600,000 was raised, with funds going towards crisis relief, mental health and wellbeing, the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline, and First Nations support.

Details announced for Ausmusic T-Shirt Day 2022

In 2022, the goal is to raise $750,000, with the likes of YouTube, Amazon, Meta, TikTok and Sennheiser signing up for the event, with the latter making a corporate donation of $25,000. Music-lovers of all kinds are urged to get involved by wearing their favourite Australian music t-shirt, donating to Support Act, and fundraising in a team where possible.

A number of premium T-shirts have also been announced for pre-order, with artists such as Bag Raiders, Casey Donovan, DMA’S, Darren Hayes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jaguar Jonze, King Stingray, Midnight Oil, Montaigne, Paul Kelly, The Chats, The Wiggles and Troy Cassar-Daley rolling out new merch. Pre-orders for these shirts are open until 19th October, with 100% of net proceeds going to Support Act.

This year’s event ambassadors are to be announced in the coming weeks. In previous years, the likes of Jessica Mauboy, Jon Stevens, 5 Seconds of Summer, Amy Shark, Lime Cordiale and Neil Finn have been ambassadors for the day. For more information on Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, how it works and how to get involved, visit the official site.

