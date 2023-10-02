Date Confirmed for Ausmusic T-Shirt Day 2023

After a record-breaking year in 2022, music charity Support Act has confirmed the date for the 2023 edition of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day. This year the fundraising and advocacy event will take place on Thursday, 30th November.

The long-running initiative raises funds for music workers around Australia, giving Support Act a boost to provide crisis relief, mental health, and wellbeing support to people in the industry. Last year Ausmusic T-Shirt Day raised more than $600,000 – $100k more than the previous year.

ASHWARYA: ‘Up In My Head’

You can get involved by making a donation, or buying one of the exclusive shirts Support Act have put up for sale. This year’s crop features shirts from ASHWARYA, Budjerah, Cold Chisel, Gang of Youths, G Flip, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Kylie Minogue, Nick Cave, Paul Kelly, Uncle Archie Roach, and more.

The T-shirts will set you back $50, with all the proceeds going to Support Act. You can also set up a fundraising team within your workplace or friendship group – hundreds have already registered.

“In music, every little bit matters, so this Ausmusic T-Shirt Day on Thursday, 30th November, we ask anyone who loves Aussie music to show their act of support by buying an Ausmusic T-shirt or making a donation so that we can continue our crucial work,” Support Act CEO Clive Miller said in a statement.

The 2023 Ausmusic T-Shirt Day ambassadors will be announced soon; as usual, a stack of labels and brands will be involved this year, including Clothing The Gaps, High Tees, Jungle Merchandise, Love Police, Merch Fan, On Repeat, Sound Merch, Sound of Vinyl, and Warner Music.

For more information head to the website.

