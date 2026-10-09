Drop City Release First New Single In Decades, ‘Alive’, Following 30-Year Hiatus

Cult Australian psychedelic rockers Drop City are officially back in business, releasing their first major studio single in decades following a triumphant reunion after a 30-year hiatus.

The Sydney band have unveiled their new track Alive, a sun-drenched psych-rock anthem that marks the next chapter in their unlikely resurrection.

Drop City – ‘Alive’

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1hoEHd0P7wg

Produced by Drop City alongside Liam Judson (Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Cloud Control), the single is a jubilant slice of psychedelia, built around rolling rhythms, bouncing basslines, euphoric organ melodies and expressive lead guitar.

According to frontman Matthew J. Tow, the song has been brewing for quite some time, with its origins tracing back to a collaboration with The Brian Jonestown Massacre‘s Collin Hegna.

“This one had been kicking around for a bit,” Tow explained.

“It was originally inspired by a track I was working on with Collin Hegna from The Brian Jonestown Massacre. I decided to create something new from the skeleton.”

“I wanted to get cosmic, like most songs throughout my life; if they aren’t about someone, they’re usually some sort of big cosmic conundrum.”

The track arrives alongside an animated music video created by longtime collaborator and friend Simon Killalea, who also designed the single’s artwork.

Originally formed in Sydney in 1993, Drop City carved out a cult following throughout the ’90s, releasing five albums and touring extensively across Australia, the UK, Canada and the US.

Along the way, they appeared at Big Day Out and Meredith Music Festival, shared stages with international heavyweights including The Stone Roses, Stereolab, Yo La Tengo and Manic Street Preachers, and even scored an international release through Sub Pop Records.

After three decades away, the band reunited in 2025 to celebrate the vinyl reissue of their classic album Magic Transistor Radio.

The comeback proved a roaring success, with sold-out reunion shows and the reissue landing at #44 on the ARIA Australian Artist Albums Chart and #9 on the AIR Independent Albums Chart.

And what began as a celebration of their past has now blossomed into a fully-fledged creative resurrection.

With Alive, Drop City have officially re-established themselves as an active recording and touring outfit.

As Tow puts it: “It’s all mad, it’s all weird, all of the time… So what do you do? Get the band back together again; that’s what!”

Alive is out now via Cheersquad Records & Tapes and you can take it for a spin up above.

Further Reading

Queens Of The Stone Age Announce Ninth Album ‘Perfecth’ Ahead Of Australian Tour

Tame Impala Announce Huge Australian Arena Shows For 2026

Tame Impala Announces Fifth Album ‘Deadbeat’, Shares ‘Loser’