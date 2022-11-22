FIDLAR are finally set to make their Australian return, confirming a national run of tour date for March 2023.

The U.S. surf rockers are readying themselves for the release of a brand new EP, the band’s first project since 2019’s Almost Free.

FIDLAR – ‘Sand On The Beach’

Set for release early 2023, the record is promising to launch FIDLAR back on to radars, brasher than ever. For Australian fans, the return of the Southern Californian group is a welcome one – the band has enjoyed a long relationship with their fans out here.

Multiple headline and support tours and festival spots have solidified FIDLAR’s status as favourites down here. Their upcoming tour will see FIDLAR kick things off in Sydney, before heading right around Australia, wrapping things up in Freo at the end of March.

Tickets for the FIDLAR tour are on sale from 9am local time, Tuesday 29 November, here. A pre-sale kicks off from 9am local time, Friday 25 November; sign up to get involved here.

FIDLAR Australian Tour 2023

Friday 17 March – Roundhouse, Sydney

Saturday 18 March – Eatons Hill Outdoors & Ballroom, Brisbane (Super Fun Day Festival)

Monday 20 March – The Basement, Canberra

Wednesday 22 March – Forum, Melbourne

Thursday 23 March – The Gov, Adelaide

Saturday 25 March – Metropolis, Fremantle

