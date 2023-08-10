Flight Facilities are Taking Their Decades Mix Series on Tour This Year

Flight Facilities will bring their Decades concept to clubs and outdoor music venues around the country throughout October 2023. The Decades Tour builds on the success of the Sydney duo’s long-running mix series, which comprises mixes covering every decade from 1962 until the present day.

Flight Facilities’ Decades tour begins at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Friday, 6th October, and moves to Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, the following night. They’ll head to Melbourne Pavilion and Perth’s Rechabite Hall on Friday, 20th and Saturday 21st October, respectively, before wrapping up at Liberty Hall Carpark in Sydney on Sunday, 29th October. They’re also on the lineup for Adelaide’s Harvest Rock festival.

Flight Facilities Decade Mix: 2012-2022

The duo of Hugo Gruzman and James Lyell conceived the Decades mix series in 2012 as a way of producing a chronological record of their favourite music from the last 40 years. Ten years have passed and six mixes have surfaced, including 1962-1972, which dropped in 2020, and 2012-2022, which arrived at the beginning of July.

“It was a decade best summed up by podcasts, cancel culture, fake news and memeing our way through tragedy and triumph,” Gruzman said of the pair’s latest mix, which incorporated 78 songs, 60 news and culture snippets, and a total of 240 audio tracks in the session.

The Decades Tour will include music and cultural references from the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. The shows will be presented in the round, with Gruzman and Lyell in the thick of the crowd.

Flight Facilities: The Decades Tour

Friday, 6th October – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 7th October – Beach Hotel, Byron Bay NSW

Friday, 20th October – Melbourne Pavilion, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 21st October – Rechabite Hall, Perth WA

Saturday, 28th October – Harvest Rock Festival, Adelaide SA

Sunday, 29th October – Liberty Hall Carpark, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale Friday, 11th August via Secret Sounds

