Harvest Rock 2023 Lineup: Jamiroquai, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Beck + More

The lineup for the second annual edition of Adelaide’s Harvest Rock festival is here. Leading the pack are ’90s UK disco outfit Jamiroquai, who’re coming to Australia exclusively for the event. They’ll be in good company, with disco funk exemplars Nile Rodgers & Chic also on the lineup. Beck is another Harvest Rock exclusive, returning to Australia for the second time in 2023 and bringing his full band along for the ride.

There are plenty of high-profile local acts on the bill too, including the omnipresent Ocean Alley and Paul Kelly. Flight Facilities will front up for a Decade DJ set, while Magic’s Dirt’s Adalita, Tex Perkins and You Am I’s Tim Rogers will turn back the clock for the Rolling Stones Revue. More details below.

Chic – Le Freak

Harvest Rock is happening over the weekend of Saturday, 28th and Sunday, 29th October at Murlawirrapurka and Ityamai-Itpina/Rymill and King Rodney Parks in Adelaide. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, 9th August at 8.30am ACST/9am AEST. You can sign up for pre-sale access now.

Harvest Rock launched in November 2022, presenting a lineup headlined by Jack White, Crowded House and Groove Armada. Beyond the music, Harvest Rock prides itself on offering high quality drinking and dining options, bringing esteemed chefs and a selection of new world wines to the festival site.

The 2023 artist lineup – which also features Sparks, Chromeo, Bright Eyes, Julia Jacklin, Warpaint, Built to Spill and loads more – is set to expand as the event draws nearer. We’ll keep you up to date with all new announcements.

Harvest Rock II

Jamiroquai (Only Aus Show)

Beck (Only Aus Show)

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Ocean Alley

Paul Kelly

Bright Eyes

Flight Facilities Decade DJ Set

Sparks

Santigold

Thelma Plum

CHROMEO

Chet Faker

Julia Jacklin

Baker Boy

The Rolling Stones Revue feat. Adalita, Tex Perkins, Tim Rogers

Vera Blue

Bad//Dreems

Ladyhawke

Warpaint

Sam Barber

Built To Spill

The Lemon Twigs

+ more to be announced

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 28th & Sunday, 29th October – Murlawirrapurka and Ityamai-Itpina/Rymill and King Rodney Parks, Adelaide SA

Tickets on sale Wednesday, 9th August at 8.30am ACST/9am AEST. Sign up for pre-sale access here

