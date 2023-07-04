Flight Facilities Release Long-Awaited 2012-2022 Decade Mix

Flight Facilities have finally released their highly anticipated 2012 to 2022 Decade Mix, the latest installment in their long-running series. The mix premiered on triple j’s Mix Up at the weekend, and has today landed on YouTube and everywhere else that you stream music.

Sixty-five songs are named in the tracklist for the Decade mix, which also includes 60 news and pop culture clips. According to the band’s comment on YouTube, 240 audio tracks were used in creating it, but only one “catastrophic computer crash” occurred. Get stuck into the mix below.

Flight Facilities 2012 to 2022 Decade Mix

“It was a decade best summed up by podcasts, cancel culture, fake news and memeing our way through tragedy and triumph,” Flight Facilities’ Hugo Gruzman said about the mix. “But was 2012-2022 any crazier than eras past, or was it that the prevalence of social media put major international events on our digital doorsteps? A Hollywood star becoming the leader of the free world? Bizarre… but it wasn’t the first time.”

“At a glance, many could argue it was the death of originality in pop culture, with covers, remixes, sequels, prequels and remakes dominating the mainstream,” Gruzman continued. “The recent emergence of AI will either give those creative minds the resources to forge a new path into 2032, or accelerate us into repetition.”

Flight Facilities kicked off their Decades series many years ago, and they’ve released mixes covering every decade from 1972 until now. The duo told fans they’d begun work on the 2012-2022 mix back in 2016. See the full tracklist below.

Flight Facilities 2012 – 2022 Decade Mix Tracklist

Hot Natured – Benediction Klangkarussell – Sonnentanz Hot Chip – How Do You Do (Terje Remix) Storm Queen – Let’s Make Mistakes Friendly Fires – Hurting (Tensnake Remix) Duke Dumont – 100% (Skreamix) Daft Punk – Get Lucky Robin Thicke – Blurred Lines Disclosure – When A Fire Starts To Burn Bonobo – Cirrus Kanye West – Black Skinhead Lorde – Royals Sbtrkt – New Dorp New York Flight Facilities – Down To Earth Flight Facilities – Heart Attack Tiga – Bugatti Mark Ronson – Uptown Funk Hayden James – Something About You The Weeknd – Can’t Feel My Face Rufus Du Sol – Innerbloom Major Lazer – Lean On Drake – Hotline Bling Percussions – Digital Arpeggios (Justin Bieber) Kendrick Lamar – King Kunta Tame Impala – The Less I Know The Better PNAU – Chameleon Kaytranada – Lite Spots Jax Jones – House Work Chance The Rapper – All Night Client Liaison – World Of Our Love Mac Miller Feat. Anderson Paak – Dang! Camelphat – Cola Never Be Like You – Flume . Tchami – Adieu Kllo – Virtue Bicep – Glue Yaeji – Raingurl Childish Gambino – This Is America Migos – Walk It / Talk It The Presets – Tools Down Dj Koze – Pick Up Weiss – Feel My Needs Channel Tres – Controller Fisher – Losing It Dom Dolla – Take It Peggy Gou – Starry Night Confidence Man – Does It Make You Feel Good? Benee – Supalonely Billie Eilish – Bad Guy Avalanches – Music Makes Me High Love Regenerator – Live Without Your Love Boys Noize – Mvinline Mike Dunn – If I Can’t Get Down (Mousse T Remix) Genesis Owusu – Don’t Need You The Vision – Down Elton John, Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) Flight Facilities – Forever (Roosevelt Remix) Jungle – Keep Moving Squid Game Ost – Pink Soldiers Fred Again.. We’ve Lost Dancing Oden & Fatzo – Lauren Lf System – Afraid To Feel Drake – Massive Jamie Jones – My Paradise Foals – 2am Interplanetary Criminal & Eliza Rose – Baddest Of Them All

Further Reading

Beyond the Valley 2022/23 Review – An All-Star Lineup and a Logistical Learning Curve

Listen To Flight Facilities Remix Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’

Flight Facilities – Forever