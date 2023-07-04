Flight Facilities
Flight Facilities | Supplied

Flight Facilities Release Long-Awaited 2012-2022 Decade Mix

By Jules LeFevre

Flight Facilities have finally released their highly anticipated 2012 to 2022 Decade Mix, the latest installment in their long-running series. The mix premiered on triple j’s Mix Up at the weekend, and has today landed on YouTube and everywhere else that you stream music.

Sixty-five songs are named in the tracklist for the Decade mix, which also includes 60 news and pop culture clips. According to the band’s comment on YouTube, 240 audio tracks were used in creating it, but only one “catastrophic computer crash” occurred. Get stuck into the mix below.

Flight Facilities 2012 to 2022 Decade Mix

“It was a decade best summed up by podcasts, cancel culture, fake news and memeing our way through tragedy and triumph,” Flight Facilities’ Hugo Gruzman said about the mix. “But was 2012-2022 any crazier than eras past, or was it that the prevalence of social media put major international events on our digital doorsteps? A Hollywood star becoming the leader of the free world? Bizarre… but it wasn’t the first time.”

“At a glance, many could argue it was the death of originality in pop culture, with covers, remixes, sequels, prequels and remakes dominating the mainstream,” Gruzman continued. “The recent emergence of AI will either give those creative minds the resources to forge a new path into 2032, or accelerate us into repetition.”

Flight Facilities kicked off their Decades series many years ago, and they’ve released mixes covering every decade from 1972 until now. The duo told fans they’d begun work on the 2012-2022 mix back in 2016. See the full tracklist below.

Flight Facilities 2012 – 2022 Decade Mix Tracklist

  1. Hot Natured – Benediction
  2. Klangkarussell – Sonnentanz
  3. Hot Chip – How Do You Do (Terje Remix) 
  4. Storm Queen – Let’s Make Mistakes
  5. Friendly Fires – Hurting (Tensnake Remix)
  6. Duke Dumont – 100% (Skreamix)
  7. Daft Punk – Get Lucky
  8. Robin Thicke – Blurred Lines
  9. Disclosure – When A Fire Starts To Burn
  10. Bonobo – Cirrus
  11. Kanye West – Black Skinhead
  12. Lorde – Royals
  13. Sbtrkt – New Dorp New York
  14. Flight Facilities – Down To Earth
  15. Flight Facilities – Heart Attack
  16. Tiga – Bugatti
  17. Mark Ronson – Uptown Funk
  18. Hayden James – Something About You
  19. The Weeknd – Can’t Feel My Face
  20. Rufus Du Sol – Innerbloom Major Lazer – Lean On
  21. Drake – Hotline Bling 
  22. Percussions – Digital Arpeggios (Justin Bieber)
  23. Kendrick Lamar – King Kunta 
  24. Tame Impala – The Less I Know The Better
  25. PNAU – Chameleon
  26. Kaytranada – Lite Spots
  27. Jax Jones – House Work
  28. Chance The Rapper – All Night
  29. Client Liaison – World Of Our Love
  30. Mac Miller Feat. Anderson Paak – Dang!
  31. Camelphat – Cola
  32. Never Be Like You – Flume
  33. . Tchami – Adieu
  34. Kllo – Virtue
  35. Bicep – Glue
  36. Yaeji – Raingurl
  37. Childish Gambino – This Is America
  38. Migos – Walk It / Talk It
  39. The Presets – Tools Down
  40. Dj Koze – Pick Up
  41. Weiss – Feel My Needs
  42. Channel Tres – Controller
  43. Fisher – Losing It
  44. Dom Dolla – Take It
  45. Peggy Gou – Starry Night
  46. Confidence Man – Does It Make You Feel Good?
  47. Benee – Supalonely
  48. Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
  49. Avalanches – Music Makes Me High
  50. Love Regenerator – Live Without Your Love
  51. Boys Noize – Mvinline
  52. Mike Dunn – If I Can’t Get Down (Mousse T Remix)
  53. Genesis Owusu – Don’t Need You
  54. The Vision – Down
  55. Elton John, Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
  56. Flight Facilities – Forever (Roosevelt Remix)
  57. Jungle – Keep Moving
  58. Squid Game Ost – Pink Soldiers
  59. Fred Again.. We’ve Lost Dancing
  60. Oden & Fatzo – Lauren
  61. Lf System – Afraid To Feel
  62. Drake – Massive
  63. Jamie Jones – My Paradise
  64. Foals – 2am
  65. Interplanetary Criminal & Eliza Rose – Baddest Of Them All

