Flight Facilities, Cut Copy, And More Line Up For NYE In The Park 2022

Sydney’s NYE In The Park festival is returning for another year. The annual New Years’s Eve festival has announced its 2022 lineup, with the likes of Flight Facilities, Lime Cordiale, and Cut Copy topping the bill.

The lineup for last year’s event featured Illy, PNAU, The Presets, Spacey Jane, and What So Not. It also marked the return of NYE In The Park following a year off due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Flight Facilities – ‘Foreign Language (Live)’

NYE In The Park is happening at Victoria Park in Camperdown on Saturday, 31st December. In addition to headliners Flight Facilities, Lime Cordiale, and Cut Copy, NYE In The Park features a couple of international guests: US rapper Rico Nasty is on board, as well as English icons Crazy P Soundsystem.

Elsewhere, the lineup features a strong showing of local names, including San Cisco, GRAACE, Late Night Tuff Guy, Vacations, Grentperez, and Discovery – Australia’s own Daft Punk tribute act – just to name a few.

Tickets to the 2022/2023 edition of NYE In The Park are on sale from Wednesday, 27th July, with registrations for pre-sale open now.

NYE In The Park 2022

Flight Facilities

Lime Cordiale

Cut Copy

Rico Nasty (US)

San Cisco

Crazy P Soundsystem (UK)

Late Night Tuff Guy

GRAACE

Vacations

Grentperez

Discovery

Becca Hatch

Tori Levett

Whatslivelystage

With many more TBA

+ Your Hosts

The Poof Doof Drag Jamboree

Dates And Venues

Saturday, 31st December – Victoria Park, Camperdown, NSW

Sign up for presale now. Tickets on sale Wednesday, 27th July.

