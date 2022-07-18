Lime Cordiale Unveil ‘Ridiculous’ New Single, ‘Country Club’

Fraternal duo Lime Cordiale have released their latest single, ‘Country Club’. It’s the Sydney duo’s second single of 2022, following April’s ‘Facts Of Life’. In January, Lime Cordiale combined with actor Idris Elba to release the Cordi Elba EP.

‘Country Club’ maintains the buoyant, tongue-in-cheek approach that Lime Cordiale take towards their music, without compromising its quality. Bolstered by slick hooks and whip-smart lyrics, the track is built around the desire to ensure that everyone – band and fans – is having a good time.

Lime Cordiale – ‘Country Club’

“I just love how ridiculous this song is. It’s full of contradictions,” vocalist Oli Leimbach said in a statement. “I guess that’s the point. In ‘Country Club’, we imagine the downfall of a highly privileged character with no sense of the cushy world that surrounds them.”

Leimbach adds, “A lot of us have got it good, yet some people are just so disconnected from the rest of society that, if they aren’t careful, it will come back around and bite them in the butt.” ‘Country Club’ comes accompanied by a music video directed by Jack Shepherd, featuring the group in England’s Prestwold Hall.

Lime Cordiale’s most recent album was 2020’s 14 Steps To A Better You. They reissued the chart-topping, ARIA-nominated record later that same year. Currently, it’s unclear if ‘Country Club’ will appear on a new album or if it’s a standalone single.

