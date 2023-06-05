Fugees Reunite Onstage for Surprise Performance During Roots Picnic

During Ms. Lauryn Hill‘s performance at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia over the weekend, she was joined by her Fugees bandmates Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, staging a surprise reunion for the group.

After performing a string of songs from her solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, the singer brought out Jean and Michel. They performed a set that included Fugees songs ‘How Many Mics’, ‘Zealots’, ‘Ready or Not’, ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’ and ‘Fu-Gee-La’, all from 1996’s The Score.

The reunion was a bittersweet one for the hip-hop trio, following Michel’s recent conviction on a range of charges relating to his involvement in a money laundering scheme linked to Malaysian financier and fugitive Jho Low. Michel’s guilty charges included conspiracy to defraud the United States and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. He is yet to be sentenced, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Michel’s legal troubles are believed to have impeded a planned Fugees reunion tour that was supposed to kick off in 2021. The group claimed that COVID was to blame for the tour’s postponement and eventual cancellation.

However, a report by Puck last year indicated that the US Justice Department did not permit Michel to embark on the international tour, thereby halting its progress. In July last year, Hill and Jean linked up for a brief set of Fugees songs during Hill’s set at Essence Festival in New Orleans.

In early 2024, Wyclef Jean will perform in Australia as one of the headliners of the reggae festival Jammin. The festival will take place in Sydney and the Gold Coast, and will also include appearances from Sean Paul, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Shaggy, Julian Marley, Fiji, Pia Mia and House of Shem.

