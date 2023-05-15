Sean Paul, Shaggy, Wyclef Jean Lead Jammin Festival 2024 Lineup

After making its debut this year, Australian reggae festival Jammin will return next summer, with organisers announcing dates and lineup for the 2024 edition of the festival. Next year’s iteration will take place across the weekend of Saturday, 3rd and Sunday, 4th February in Sydney and the Gold Coast.

Helping set the temperature for the rest of the bill, Jamaican dancehall legend Sean Paul leads the lineup. Other headliners include UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, along with Fugees member Wyclef Jean and Shaggy.

Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Julian Marley, Fiji from Hawaii, American reggae singer J Boog and Jamaican fusion group Third World. Pia Mia, House of Shem, Common Kings, Maoli, Spawnbreezie, The Green, Sons of Zion and more also feature. See the full lineup below. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, 24th May at 7pm – you can “pre-register” here for early bird tickets.

“We’re excited to be bringing some of the world’s biggest reggae artists to Australian shores – but this time with a bigger and better line-up,” Jammin’s Matthew Spratt said in a statement. “Australians have been craving this type of festival, with over 50,000 tickets selling at the 2023 event.”

Saturday, 3rd and Sunday, 4th February – Sydney / Gold Coast

