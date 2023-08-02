Ms. Lauryn Hill Announces 2023 Australian Headline Shows

Ms. Lauryn Hill is lined up to headline Promiseland festival on the Gold Coast this September-October. The hip hop icon has added a couple of headline dates to her tour itinerary, scheduling arena shows in Melbourne and Sydney. Koffee, a leading light among the new generation of Jamaican reggae artists, will support Hill at both dates.

Promiseland runs from Saturday, 30th September to Sunday, 1st October, after which Hill will head to Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, 3rd October and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Thursday, 5th October. Tickets go on sale Thursday, 10th August at 10am via Ticketek. Learn more at TEG Dainty.

Ms. Lauryn Hill – ‘Lost Ones’

Hill recently reunited with Fugees bandmates Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel for an unannounced set at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. They performed the Fugees songs ‘How Many Mics’, ‘Zealots’, ‘Ready or Not’, ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’ and ‘Fu-Gee-La’, all from 1996’s The Score.

Hill has just one official solo album to her name, 1998’s gigantic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Many fans regard Hill’s 2002 live album, MTV Unplugged No. 2.0, as her second album. Hill has released a handful of singles over the last 25 years, including 2010’s ‘Repercussions’ and 2020’s Mariah Carey collaboration ‘Save the Day’

Ms. Lauryn Hill 2023 Australian Tour

w/ Koffee

Tuesday, 3rd October – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 5th October – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale Thursday, 10th August at 10am via Ticketek

