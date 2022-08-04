Genesis Owusu Wins Big At The 2022 AIR Awards

Genesis Owusu has emerged as the big winner of the 2022 AIR Awards, taking home three awards at the event. The awards ceremony was held in Adelaide on Thursday, 4th August, the first time that the Australian Independent Music sector were able to host the event in person since 2020.

Hosted by Dylan Lewis and Jessica Braithwaite, the AIR Awards also featured performances from a number of nominated artists, including Jesswar, Telenova, Teenage Joans, Jaguar Jonze, and Andrew Swift. However, the evening’s biggest occurrence came early, with Genesis Owusu taking out three trophies – including Best Independent Hip Hop Album or EP, Independent Album of the Year and Independent Song of the Year – for debut album Smiling With No Teeth.

Genesis Owusu – ‘Gold Chains’

Elsewhere, the likes of Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham, and Liz Stringer took out the awards for Best Independent Soul/RNB Album, Country, and Blues and Roots Album or EP, respectively. Big Scary took home the title of Best Independent Pop Album for Daisy, while Courtney Barnett’s Things Take Time, Take Time received Best Independent Rock Album.

Flight Facilities, Shouse, Hiatus Kaiyote, Amyl and The Sniffers, and Wolf & Cub also received honours at the event, while Telenova were named Breakthrough Independent Artist of The Year and I OH YOU were dubbed the Best Independent Label.

The late Warren Costello also took out the 2022 Outstanding Achievement Award, being recognised for his more than 30 years spent supporting independent artists and labels, including time spent as the managing director for Liberation Music.

2022 AIR Awards Winners

Best Independent Label

I OH YOU

Independent Album of The Year

Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth

Independent Song of The Year

Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth

Best Independent Soul/RNB Album Or EP

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Under These Streets

Best Independent Country Album Or EP

Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham– The Song Club

Best Independent Blues and Roots Album Or EP

Liz Stringer – First Time Really Feeling

Best Independent Pop Album Or EP

Big Scary – Daisy

Best Independent Rock Album Or EP

Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time

Best Independent Classical Album Or EP

Genevieve Lacey / Marshall Mcguire – Bower

2022 Outstanding Achievement Award – Sponsored by Merlin

Warren Costello

Breakthrough Independent Artist of The Year – Presented by PPCA

Telenova

Best Independent Hip Hop Album Or EP

Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth

Best Independent Dance or Electronica Album Or EP

Flight Facilities – FOREVER

Best Independent Dance, Electronica or Club Single

Shouse – ‘Love Tonight’ (David Guetta Remix)

Best Independent Jazz Album Or EP

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

Best Independent Punk Album Or EP

Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort To Me

Best Independent Heavy Album Or EP

Wolf & Cub – Dusk at the Watagan Forest Motel

Best Independent Children’s Album Or EP

The Wiggles – Lullabies With Love

