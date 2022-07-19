Genesis Owusu Returns With Heated New Single ‘GTFO’

Genesis Owusu is back with the brand new single ‘GTFO’. Arriving fewer than 18 months after his breakthrough album Smiling With No Teeth, the latest from the Ghanaian-Australian multi-talent serves as an intriguing indicator of what’s coming next.

Owusu made ‘GTFO’ with frequent collaborators Michael DiFrancesco and Andrew Klippel, as well as producers Jono Ma and Dann Hume. There are many layers to ‘GTFO’, from the choral elements to Owusu’s hypnotic spoken word through to the effortless marriage of groove and percussion.

Genesis Owusu – ‘GTFO’

In a statement accompanying the release of ‘GTFO’, Genesis Owusu introduces us to a new character of sorts: Roach. “There are many people like Roach. Strugglers, doing whatever they can to get through hell and high water,” the statement reads.

It goes on: “Bankruptcy, depression, sickness; God himself can try to stand in the way, but a struggle has to keep struggling. And a Roach has to keep Roaching. Even when it’s told to GTFO. SWNT SZN OVER, NOW GTFO.”

Since the release of Smiling With No Teeth, Genesis Owusu has built an estimable reputation at home and abroad. The multi-ARIA Award winner made his US TV debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, appeared at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound and sold out shows in the UK and Europe.

Following his appearance at Splendour In The Grass this month, Owusu returns to North America, where he’ll perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Austin City Limits, and a string of shows supporting Khruangbin. Australian fans will next be able to see the performer touring nationally with Tame Impala this October, before summer festival season brings him to Spilt Milk, Lost Paradise and the Falls Festival.

Genesis Owusu 2022 Australian Tour Dates

Sunday, 24th September – Splendour In The Grass, Byron Bay

Tuesday, 18th October – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane (supporting Tame Impala)

Thursday, 20th October – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (supporting Tame Impala)

Saturday, 22nd October – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (supporting Tame Impala)

Sunday, 23rd October – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (supporting Tame Impala)

Wednesday, 26th October – Adelaide Entertainment Centre (supporting Tame Impala)

Saturday, 29th October – RAC Arena, Perth (supporting Tame Impala)

Saturday, 26th November – Spilt Milk Festival, Canberra

Saturday, 3rd December – Spilt Milk Festival, Ballarat

Sunday, 4th December – Spilt Milk Festival, Gold Coast

Tuesday, 27th December – Wednesday, 28th December – Lost Paradise Festival, Glenworth Valley

Thursday, 29th December – Falls Festival, Lorne

Saturday, 31st December – Falls Festival, Byron Bay

Saturday, 7th – Sunday, 8th January – Falls Festival, Fremantle

Tickets: Genesis Owusu Official

