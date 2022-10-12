Harvest Rock Festival Announces Michelin Star Lunches and Curated Wine Pairings

Adelaide’s Harvest Rock festival just got bigger, with a high-end dining experience added to the program. Jake Kellie of Adelaide restaurant arkhé presents WILDWOOD, with the Michelin star chef and restaurateur collaborating with Australian wine critic Nick Stock for two decadent lunches.

Limited to 150 tickets, diners will enjoy curated food and wine pairings inspired by Argentine chef Francis Mallmann’s take on shared dining. The menu will include a raw kingfish dish paired with a Murdoch Hill Tilbury Chardonnay 2021 and buttermilk brined lamb legs cooked over a fire alongside a Sandman Old Vine Grenache 2021.

Chef Jake Kellie to host WILDWOOD lunches at Harvest Rock

“WILDWOOD will be a feast for both the palette and the senses. Think whole pieces of protein and gorgeous local produce hanging over the open flame,” Kellie said in a statement. “Food cooked in its rawest way and made to be shared amongst great company.

“I am stoked to be able to create this dining experience along with the legendary Nick Stock who will be pouring a curated selection of wines to match and bringing the good time vibes.”

The WILDWOOD feasts are taking place from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday, 19th and Sunday, 20th November. Tickets to WILDWOOD are on sale now with the option to have a food only experience or a food and wine pairing.

The inaugural Harvest Rock festival was announced back in August, with a number of acclaimed acts heading to Adelaide for the two-day event. Headliners include Crowded House, The Black Crowes, Cat Power, and Hot Chip, as well as a one-off Australian appearance from Jack White.

WILDWOOD by Jake Kellie of arkhé

Saturday, 19th November and Sunday, 20th November – Rymill Park and Rodney Park, Adelaide, SA (Tickets)

Further Reading

Jack White Leads Lineup For Adelaide’s Newest Festival, Harvest Rock

Alex Cameron: “Even in the Darkest Times I’m Still Trying To Make It Explosive”

Khruangbin Announce Intimate Melbourne Club Show

Crowded House Add Melbourne Date To Australian Headline Tour