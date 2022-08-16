Adelaide is launching a new festival in November, which is set to rival some of the country’s best. Harvest Rock has announced the lineup for its inaugural year, confirming Jack White and Kurt Vile in their only Australian appearances, as well as Crowded House, Khruangbin, The Black Crowes and more across two days.

The inaugural Harvest Rock will cover Adelaide’s Rymill and King Rodney Parks on Saturday, 19th and Sunday, 20th November 2022.

Harvest Rock has nabbed Jack White for his only Australian appearance of 2022

Jack White comes to Harvest Rock off the back of his two 2022 solo releases, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. It’s been ten years since White’s last Australian solo tour, which included an appearance at that year’s Splendour in the Grass.

Harvest Rock features plenty of established local artists, such as Courtney Barnett, Tones And I, You Am I, The Avalanches and The Living End, as well as Electric Fields and emerging favourites TOWNS and Slowmango. Sam Fender, Hot Chip, The Lumineers, Groove Armada, Marlon Williams, and Cat Power are also on the lineup.

Electric Fields – ‘Catastrophe’

Harvest Rock Festival 2022

JACK WHITE (Only Australian Show)

CROWDED HOUSE

THE BLACK CROWES

KHRUANGNBIN

GROOVE ARMADA

SAM FENDER

THE LUMINEERS

TONES AND I

THE AVALANCHES

COURTNEY BARNETT

KURT VILE (Only Australian Show)

ANGUS & JULIA STONE

THE TESKEY BROTHERS

HOT CHIP

GOANNA

GENESIS OWUSU

THE LIVING END

CAT POWER

YOU AM I

MEG MAC

MARLON WILLIAMS

HOLY HOLY

ALEX CAMERON

RUBY FIELDS

ALLEN STONE

ELECTRIC FIELDS

TOWNS

SLOWMANGO

ARC PRESENTS NEIL YOUNG’S HARVEST LIVE

Venue and dates

Saturday, 19th November-Sunday, 20th November – Rymill Park and Rodney Park, Adelaide, SA

Tickets on sale to the general public from 9.00am AEST Wednesday 24 August. More info here.

