Harvest Rock 2023 Details Pop-Up Restaurant and Food Truck Program

Harvest Rock II will get underway very, very soon, with acts like Jamiroquai, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Beck, Sparks, Chromeo, Bright Eyes, and Julia Jacklin all fronting up to the Rymill and King Rodney Parks on Saturday, 28th and Sunday, 29th October. Organisers have now announced the food and drink lineup for the festival, with some of Adelaide’s biggest establishments heading along.
Celebrated restaurant AFRICOLA will host a pop-up restaurant, with punters who have VIP Village and Harvest Lounge ticket access able to walk in for lunch and dinner service across the two days. The VIP Village will also house Anchovy Bandit and modern Vietnamese restaurant Ông.
Other South Australian favorites like Salopian In, Dirty Doris, Thai BBQ House, and drink vendors like Thirsty Tiger will also be in attendance. And as usual, there’ll be your standard festival fare in the Truck Town area.
Like with the first Harvest Rock, there’ll also be a selection of cellar doors from around South Australia, so you can get stuck into some wine tasting. Those with platinum tickets will get front-of-stage viewing areas, a personal cocktail bar, and curated food offerings.
See the full lineup of food and drink vendors below.
Harvest Rock 2023 Food Program
- Bottega Bandito
- Dirty Doris
- Pizza Reggina
- The Filipino Project
- Ragi’s Spice Kitchen
- Salopian Inn
- Shibui
- Smokin Grillers
- Thai BBQ House
- Thirsty Tiger
- Cane
- Bubble Me
- Enfes Delight
- Fiesta Tajine
- Gang Gang
- Humpdy Dumplings
- Miti Miti
- Moorish Bites
- Mrs Sippy
- Oranaise
- Rg
- Staazi
- Taco Cartel
- Toly
- Wafflestix
- Africola (VIP Village And Harvest Rock Lounge)
- Ancho (VIP Village And Harvest Rock Lounge)
Harvest Rock II
- Jamiroquai (Only Aus Show)
- Beck (Only Aus Show)
- Nile Rodgers & Chic
- Ocean Alley
- Paul Kelly
- Bright Eyes
- Flight Facilities Decade DJ Set
- Sparks
- Santigold
- Thelma Plum
- CHROMEO
- Chet Faker
- Julia Jacklin
- Baker Boy
- The Rolling Stones Revue feat. Adalita, Tex Perkins, Tim Rogers
- Vera Blue
- Bad//Dreems
- Ladyhawke
- Warpaint
- Sam Barber
- Built To Spill
- The Lemon Twigs
- + more to be announced
Dates & Venues
- Saturday, 28th & Sunday, 29th October – Murlawirrapurka and Ityamai-Itpina/Rymill and King Rodney Parks, Adelaide SA
Tickets on sale here.
