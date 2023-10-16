Harvest Rock 2023 Details Pop-Up Restaurant and Food Truck Program

Harvest Rock II will get underway very, very soon, with acts like Jamiroquai, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Beck, Sparks, Chromeo, Bright Eyes, and Julia Jacklin all fronting up to the Rymill and King Rodney Parks on Saturday, 28th and Sunday, 29th October. Organisers have now announced the food and drink lineup for the festival, with some of Adelaide’s biggest establishments heading along.

Celebrated restaurant AFRICOLA will host a pop-up restaurant, with punters who have VIP Village and Harvest Lounge ticket access able to walk in for lunch and dinner service across the two days. The VIP Village will also house Anchovy Bandit and modern Vietnamese restaurant Ông.

Jamiroquai: ‘Cosmic Girl’

Other South Australian favorites like Salopian In, Dirty Doris, Thai BBQ House, and drink vendors like Thirsty Tiger will also be in attendance. And as usual, there’ll be your standard festival fare in the Truck Town area.

Like with the first Harvest Rock, there’ll also be a selection of cellar doors from around South Australia, so you can get stuck into some wine tasting. Those with platinum tickets will get front-of-stage viewing areas, a personal cocktail bar, and curated food offerings.

See the full lineup of food and drink vendors below.

Harvest Rock 2023 Food Program

Bottega Bandito

Dirty Doris

Pizza Reggina

The Filipino Project

Ragi’s Spice Kitchen

Salopian Inn

Shibui

Smokin Grillers

Thai BBQ House

Thirsty Tiger

Cane

Bubble Me

Enfes Delight

Fiesta Tajine

Gang Gang

Humpdy Dumplings

Miti Miti

Moorish Bites

Mrs Sippy

Oranaise

Rg

Staazi

Taco Cartel

Toly

Wafflestix

Africola (VIP Village And Harvest Rock Lounge)

Ancho (VIP Village And Harvest Rock Lounge)

Harvest Rock II

Jamiroquai (Only Aus Show)

Beck (Only Aus Show)

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Ocean Alley

Paul Kelly

Bright Eyes

Flight Facilities Decade DJ Set

Sparks

Santigold

Thelma Plum

CHROMEO

Chet Faker

Julia Jacklin

Baker Boy

The Rolling Stones Revue feat. Adalita, Tex Perkins, Tim Rogers

Vera Blue

Bad//Dreems

Ladyhawke

Warpaint

Sam Barber

Built To Spill

The Lemon Twigs

+ more to be announced

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 28th & Sunday, 29th October – Murlawirrapurka and Ityamai-Itpina/Rymill and King Rodney Parks, Adelaide SA

Tickets on sale here.

