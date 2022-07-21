Earlier this month, the queens who’ll be competing in the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under were revealed, with the likes of Faux Fur, Hannah Conda, Kween Kong, Minnie Cooper, Pomara Fifth, Spankie Jackzon and Yuri Guaii set to battle it out.

Now, we can have a look at them in action courtesy of the first full trailer for the show’s second season. “The last queen standing will walk away with the title of Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar,” RuPaul tells the hopefuls.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 | Trailer

RuPaul’s long-running drag contest made its way Down Under for its first season last year, with Aotearoa drag queen Kita Mean being declared the winner. Art Simone, Karen from Finance and Scarlet Adams were the runners-up.

“I am thrilled to produce and host a brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under,” RuPaul said when announcing its follow-up earlier this year. “We’ve only just begun to shine a worldwide spotlight on the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of Australasian queens.”

Season two is set to premiere on Stan next Saturday, 30th July. As with last season, RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson will all be sitting on the judges’ panel, along with celebrity guest stars who are to be announced.

