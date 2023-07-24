Amyl and the Sniffers’ Amy Taylor to Appear in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ Season 3

Season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere on Stan this Friday, 28th July. RuPaul is hosting the show alongside regular judges, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson. The lineup of guests includes Amyl and the Sniffers‘ frontperson Amy Taylor, who shared a screengrab of her appearance on social media.

“Guys,” wrote Taylor, “I been excited to tell you that I’m a Guest Judge on the next season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race Down Under.” The series will centre on ten queens from across New Zealand and Australia, including – coincidentally – the Colombian-born, Sydney-based queen Amyl.

Drag Race Down Under Season 3 – Official Trailer

Season one of Drag Race Down Under aired on Stan throughout May and June 2021, with Auckland’s Kita Mean coming out victorious. Season two ran between July and September 2022, ultimately revealing Kiwi queen Spankie Jackzon as its winner. Season three will feature a variety of established queens, such as Hollywould Star, who performed at Sydney World Pride with Kelly Rowland, and House of Drag alumnus Flor.

In addition to Taylor, the likes of Adam Lambert (of Queen + Adam Lambert fame), New Zealand supermodel Rachel Hunter, Australian actor Keiynan Lonsdale (of Stan’s Eden) and American soul and R&B singer Deva Mahal will join the judging panel.

Other guest judges include A-League player Josh Cavallo, who was the first top-flight male footballer to come out as gay, and media personality Maria Thattil, the first openly queer person to be crowned Miss Universe Australia.

