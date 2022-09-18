Redcar aka Christine And The Queens Postpones Album Release Due to Injury

Redcar, the current musical moniker of Christine And The Queens has postponed the release of his upcoming album. The news comes just a matter of days before the record was originally scheduled to arrive.

The news was announced on Instagram recently, with Redcar taking to social media to reveal he had dislocated his knee during rehearsals. As a result, both his new album and accompanying launch shows have been pushed back to November in order for his knee to heal.

Redcar has postponed both his new album and launch shows:

A statement was soon on the Christine And The Queens website, noting that the artist had “injured himself on stage while dancing”. The statement added that “doctors forbid him to return” to the stage for at least three more weeks.

Originally announced in July, Redcar’s new album would be the first full-length release by Christine And The Queens since 2018’s Chris. The record, entitled Redcar les adorables étoiles was scheduled to arrive on 23rd September, with launch shows in Paris and London planned for 22nd and 23rd September, respectively.

The album will now release on 11th November, with the Paris and London shows now scheduled for 9th and 10th November. Another show scheduled for this weekend in Arles, France, is yet to be rescheduled.

Alongside its initial announcement, Redcar also announced that his upcoming live shows would be a “new musical production, an exclusive show in the name of poetry”. However, a larger run of dates – including what could include his first Australian performances since 2019 – have yet to be announced.

Redcar les adorables étoiles is scheduled to release on 11th November.

Redcar – Redcar les adorables étoiles

Ma bien aimée bye bye Tu sais ce qu’il me faut La Chanson du chevalier Rien dire La Clairefontaine Les Étoiles Mémoire des ailes Looking for Love My Birmdan Combien de temps Je te vois enfin Angelus Les Âmes amantes

