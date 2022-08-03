Jade Imagine Announce New Album ‘Cold Memory’, Share New Single

Melbourne trio Jade Imagine have returned with their first new single of the year. Dubbed ‘Cold Memory’, it’s the title track from the band’s forthcoming second album, which will be released on Friday, 21st October.

Equal parts rhythmic and uneasy, ‘Cold Memory’ features tense verses and a synth-heavy chorus, which angles toward classic pop territory. Frontperson and songwriter Jade McInally said the track was penned following a frigid mid-winter swim with friends in the salty waters of Victorian coastal town Killarney.

Jade Imagine – ‘Cold Memory’

“What started as a very simple almost childlike joke idea for a song became something far richer, full of light and shade,” the band said in a statement. “And now I feel it represents so much, which is why we named the album after the song too. I love how songs can gain more and more meaning over time; the memory of the coldness we’ve been through over the past couple years and depending on one another when life feels dark.”

“This song features a sample we created with piano and SPD percussion,” they add. “One of my fave parts about the song is how the drums and bass become one big formidable train powering through the song. A week before we had to send the song to get mastered, Tim sent me a version with vocoder on the final chorus.”

The track comes accompanied by a music video co-directed by McInally and Nick Mckk (Julia Jacklin, Ferla). The result is a moody, dynamic piece of filmmaking, which emphasises the darker themes of the song.

Cold Memory will be released on Friday, 21st October via Milk! Records/Remote Control.

I Guess We’ll Just Wait Instinct That I Wanna Know Back And Forth Cold Memory Home Down To Us Get Light Stay In Ur Zone Grow Taller (feat. Nile Marr) Lines

