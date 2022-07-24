Courtney Barnett has joined forces with Dinosaur Jr. at the Newport Folk Festival over the weekend. The two acts teamed up during Dinosaur Jr.’s set on Friday, 22nd July, with Barnett joining the band onstage to perform ‘Feel The Pain’.

Fan-shot footage of the collaboration shows Barnett sharing guitar and vocal duties with Dinosaur Jr. front person J. Mascis. ‘Feel the Pain’ originally appeared on Dinosaur Jr.’s sixth album, Without a Sound, from 1994.

Barnett joins Dinosaur Jr. to perform ‘Feel The Pain’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Abbott (@robmabb)

‘Feel The Pain’ was the sole single released from Without A Sound. The track reached #68 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 1994, serving as the group’s third and – to date – final appearance in a Hottest 100 countdown.

Dinosaur Jr. are currently touring the US in support of their 12th album, 2021’s Sweep It Into Space. Courtney Barnett is in the middle of a northern hemisphere trek in support of her third album, 2021’s Things Take Time, Take Time. The Melbourne-based musician has also been named as the support act for Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ pair of shows at Hanging Rock in Victoria this November.

