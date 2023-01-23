K-Rap Sydneysiders 1300 Release New Single ‘Steve Jobs’ feat. Kwame

Korean-Australian rappers 1300 have released a new single, ‘Steve Jobs’, featuring fellow Sydneysider and Ghanian-Australian rapper Kwame. A little bit breakbeat, a little bit 2-step UKG, the single and clip typify the rap crew’s signature bilingual flow and goofy-but-make-it-cool humour.

The new single comes at an opportune time for the five-member crew, who have enjoyed quite a run over the past year. 1300 were named one of the 100 Essential Artists for 2023 by the international edition of NME, and their debut album, Foreign Language, featured at number 23 in the local edition’s top albums of 2022.

1300 – ‘Steve Jobs’ (ft. Kwame)

The clip for the Foreign Language single ‘Oldboy’ won the Rage/Triple J Australian Music Video of the Year, while Korean music mag HipHopLE named 1300 its Group of the Year. The crew, made up of Nerdie, pokari.sweat, rako, goyo and DALI HART, had a very busy summer festival stint, playing Spilt Milk, Falls, Lost Paradise and Party in the Paddock.

1300 played their debut headline show at the Sydney Opera House for VIVID in mid-2022. Not too shabby given their humble beginnings: much like the real Steve Jobs, 1300 began their career in a garage.

