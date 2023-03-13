1300 Announce Debut Australian Tour w/ Support From Srirachi, Mulalo and More

Fresh from their standout performance at Golden Plains festival in Victoria over the weekend, Korean-Australian rap crew 1300 have announced their debut Australian tour. Billed as the 1300 Mania tour, the group will run up the east coast in May, with shows scheduled for Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne. They’ll also head to Bali for a slot at Dream Machine festival.

1300 won’t be going it alone – they’ll be joined at the various stops on tour by emerging Melbourne rapper Mulalo, and Srirachi, GDC, SOLLYY, Sidney Phillips, Lil Ket and stealthyn00b. You can check out all the dates and details below.

1300: ‘Steve Jobs’ feat. Kwame

1300 have been busy bees since releasing their debut mixtape, 2022’s Foreign Language – which was shortlisted for the prestigious Australian Music Prize (King Stingray ended up taking out the award). Over the summer they dropped two new singles: ‘CARDIO’ and ‘Steve Jobs‘ (which featured Kwame), and surprise-released a new mixtape titled <3 (pronounced “less than three”) for Valentine’s Day.

The crew has been circling the country on tours with Genesis Owusu and Confidence Man, and notched up slots at Spilt Milk, Lost Paradise, and Falls Festival.

1300 Mania Tour 2023

Friday, 19th May – The Workers Club, Naarm/Melbourne VIC (w/ Srirachi + Mulalo)

Friday, 26th May – The Lansdowne Hotel, Eora/Sydney NSW (w/ GDC + Sollyy)

Saturday, 27th May – Black Bear Lodge, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD (w/ Lil Ket & Sidney Phillips + stealthyn00b)

Thursday, 8th June to Monday, 12th June – Dream Machine Festival, Bali

