1300 Sign to Eastern Margins, Share Video for New Single ‘Lalaland’

Western Sydney hip hop collective 1300 are the latest signing to UK-based label Eastern Margins, champions of alternative East and South-East Asian culture. In conjunction with the signing announcement, the Korean-Australian alt-rap outfit has released a new single, ‘Lalaland’ – watch the official music video below.

1300 – ‘Lalaland’

1300’s Eastern Margins label mates include Edinburgh-based Chinese alt-pop act LVRA, Manchester-based Chinese producer Dirty K, and Sydney-based Hong Kong experimental pop musician Rainbow Chan.

“We love Eastern Margins and we’re excited to join forces with a group of people who are dedicated to community and artistic integrity,” 1300 said in a statement. “They understand where we’re coming from because they’ve lived it, and are the perfect indie label for us to work with.”

1300 released their debut mixtape, Foreign Language, in April 2022. The tape made the shortlist for this year’s Australian Music Prize alongside releases by Camp Cope, Julia Jacklin, Tasman Keith and the prize’s ultimate winners, King Stingray. 1300 followed Foreign Language with the single ‘CARDIO!’, featuring Sollyy, the Kwame collaboration ‘Steve Jobs’ and the Valentine’s Day mixtape <3.

The group embarked on the ‘Mania’ tour in May, playing sold-out shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane with support from Srirachi, Mulalo, Sollyy, Lil Ket and more. They’re on the lineup for USYD’s Someday Soon festival on Saturday, 21st October and will be at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Saturday, 28th October for The Eighty-Six festival.

