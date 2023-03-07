The Lansdowne Has Relaunched Its Late Night Gig Series Graveyard Shift

Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel has reintroduced its free Graveyard Shift gig series, rolling out a program of live music downstairs at the venue every Friday night from 10:30pm onwards. The series’ return kicked off last week with eclectic post-punks Shady Nasty, joined by duo Agony.

This Friday, 10th March, Sydney rockers The Blamers will headline The Graveyard Shift alongside Ghoulies from Perth. Elsewhere in March, there’ll be performances from hardcore punks Research Reactor Corp, with Big Wheels, Liquid Zoo, DOWNGIRL and Wollongong dirty dead punks Private Wives.

Live music after midnight in Sydney

The Graveyard Shift series began back in 2018, and will now continue under the venue’s new owner, the Oxford Art Factory’s Mark Gerber. Early last year, the venue’s then-operators, Mary’s Group – who’d handled the Lansdowne’s live music operations since it reopened in 2017 – announced they would no longer be managing the hotel.

In May last year, the team at Oxford Art Factory announced they would be taking over stewardship of the venue, and relaunched it the following month with a free gig featuring Donny Benét, RVG, Caitlin Harnett & the Pony Boys and more.

Graveyard Shift at the Lansdowne – March 2023

Friday, 10th March – The Blamers / Ghoulies

Friday, 17th March – Research Reactor Corp

Friday, 24th March – Big Wheels / Liquid Zoo

Friday, 31st March – DOWNGIRL / Private Wives

