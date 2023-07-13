Amyl & the Sniffers to Headline New Festival Off the Rails in Sydney and Newcastle

Amyl & the Sniffers will lead the lineup for Off the Rails, a new festival taking place in Sydney and Newcastle over the long weekend in late September/early October. Elsewhere on the bill are alternative metal veterans The Mark of Cain, Melbourne punks Private Function and RVG, Full Flower Moon Band, Southeast Desert Metal, Downgirl, Chimers and more.

The festival will kick off Saturday, 30th September at the Bar on the Hill forecourt in Newcastle. The next day (Sunday, 1st October), it’ll continue to Sydney, taking place along Railway Parade in Marrickville. The latter stop will also feature performances from Shady Nasty, Dust, the Neptune Power Federation, Organs and Itchy & the Nits. Check out the full lineup below – with more acts to be announced closer to the date.

Off the Rails: The Mark of Cain, Private Function, RVG and More

Off the Rails is being organised by the crew behind Bad Friday, the long-running Marrickville festival which once took place annually during the Easter long weekend (though was last held in 2019). Pre-sales for Off the Rails’ inaugural events in both Newcastle and Sydney will start Tuesday, 18th July at 8am AEST. You can sign up for that here.

Several acts on the Off the Rails bill have new music in tow: Private Function and RVG both released new albums this year (370HSSV 0773H and Brain Worms, respectively), while Shady Nasty dropped new single ‘G-SHOCK’ last month. Dust, meanwhile, released their debut EP et cetera, etc back in March.

Off the Rails 2023

Saturday, 30th September – Bar on the Hill Forecourt, Newcastle

Sunday, 1st October – Railway Parade, Marrickville, Sydney

Amyl & the Sniffers

The Mark of Cain

Private Function

RVG

Shady Nasty^

Full Flower Moon Band

Dust^

Southeast Desert Metal

Downgirl

The Neptune Power Federation^

Chimers

Organs^

Itchy & the Nits^

Busted Head Racket*

+ more to be announced

^ Sydney only

* Newcastle only

Tickets on sale Tuesday, 18th July

