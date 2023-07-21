Live Nation Invests in Structural Upgrades at Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul

The historic Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul will has undergone an number of significant structural upgrades, owners Live Nation have announced. The touring company purchased the New South Wales venue in 2022, joining a portfolio of properties including Melbourne’s Palais Theatre and Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall.

“Keeping venues, such as Anita’s Theatre, open is imperative to the ongoing growth of local Australian artists,” president of Live Nation Asia Pacific Roger Field shared in a statement at the time of the acquisition.

Live Nation Announces Upgrades To Anita’s Theatre

Anita’s Theatre. Credit: Visit NSW

Live Nation have now announced a number of upgrades to the venue, including a new ‘state-of-the-art’ sound system implemented with Pro Sound & Lighting, alongside new and improved stage lighting. A new crowd safety barrier has now been put in place as well.

The biggest improvement is the introduction of a new space in the venue, called The Kings Room. It’ll occupy the main foyer space of the building – which has now been kitted out with new sound and lighting systems. The Kings Room will have a capacity of 120, and host cabaret, comedy, and other smaller show (it’s also available for private hire).

Artists will also be happy to know that the backstage area is in the process of being upgraded, with air-con and a kitchenette going in.

A slew of bands are set to perform at the venue over the coming months, including DMA’s, You Am I, and James Reyne.

Further Reading

Cambridge Hotel Owners Launching New Live Music Space in July

Newcastle’s Cambridge Hotel Confirms Closure, Announces Dates for Farewell Festival

The Lansdowne Has Relaunched Its Late Night Gig Series Graveyard Shift