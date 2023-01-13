Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, has died of a suspected cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie was taken to hospital near her home in Calabasas, California, on the afternoon of Thursday, 12th January. “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” Priscilla said at the time.

Hours later, Priscilla released another statement confirming her daughter’s death. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said. Lisa Marie Presley was 54.

“The most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known”

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday evening. Full story: https://t.co/kNOC0R0uV5 pic.twitter.com/20FAbs4vjE — People (@people) January 13, 2023

Priscilla’s statement continued, describing her eldest child as “the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known.” She added, “We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie Presley was born in 1968, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Her parents divorced when Lisa Marie was four years old and she moved from the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, to live with her mother in Los Angeles, California.

Lisa Marie launched a music career in the early 2000s, releasing her debut album, To Whom It May Concern, via Capitol records in 2003. A follow-up, Now What, arrived in 2005, after which Lisa Marie’s music career slowed down. She returned with her third and final album, Storm & Grace, in 2012, which many critics named her best work.

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother, Priscilla, 77, and her children Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. Riley’s younger brother, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020. Presley was married four times, to Danny Keough (1988-1994), Michael Jackson (1994-1996), Nicolas Cage (2002-2004) and Michael Lockwood (2006-2021).

John Travolta was one of many public figures to express sorrow at Lisa Marie’s passing, writing on social media, “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

Further Reading

Guitarist Jeff Beck Has Died at the Age of 78

Sofia Coppola Writing And Directing Priscilla Presley Biopic

Priscilla Presley Offers Review Of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley Biopic